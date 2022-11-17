(Park Hills) The Central Rebels cleared a huge hurdle in beating Valle Catholic for the Class 3 District 1 title. Valle took the MAFC title and was the only team to beat Central in the regular season. However, the bar may have just been set higher for the quarterfinal round. Valle was undefeated and the second ranked team in the state. The Cardinal Ritter Lions are undefeated and the number one ranked team in the state. The Lions have been to the state semis the last two seasons and are hungry to finish the job this year.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO