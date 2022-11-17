Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
mymoinfo.com
#8 Central vs #1 Cardinal Ritter in Class Three Quarters On J-98
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels cleared a huge hurdle in beating Valle Catholic for the Class 3 District 1 title. Valle took the MAFC title and was the only team to beat Central in the regular season. However, the bar may have just been set higher for the quarterfinal round. Valle was undefeated and the second ranked team in the state. The Cardinal Ritter Lions are undefeated and the number one ranked team in the state. The Lions have been to the state semis the last two seasons and are hungry to finish the job this year.
Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 Playoffs
Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as the MSHSAA postseason rolls on
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve & Leopold Schools Win MODOT Bridge Building Awards
(Cape Girardeau) After weeks of work building the most efficient model bridges, southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition held in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenged high school juniors and seniors to design...
mymoinfo.com
New Law Causes 300 Books To Be Banned So Far At Missouri Schools
(Jefferson City) Since a new law took effect in Missouri, nearly 300 books have been banned in Missouri schools. Anthony Morabith has the story.
abc17news.com
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
KMZU
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MoDOT director cites pay as reason for high turnover in department
The Missouri Department of Transportation is losing roughly 60 employees a month, and most of them who leave say it's because of pay.
Police: Armed suspect fatally shot by officers in O'Fallon, Missouri
O'FALLON, Mo. — Police fatally shot a barricaded subject after a standoff in O'Fallon, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Brian Harr with the O'Fallon Police Department, police responded to an assault call at 2:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Longfellow Circle. Police arrived to find that a...
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
mycouriertribune.com
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Missouri Only State to Have an Earthquake Shake 1,000,000 Miles
One of the craziest statistics you'll ever hear about Missouri is this one. Of all the earthquakes that have happened in America in recorded history, only Missouri can say it experienced one that shook one million square miles. I found this curious Missouri earthquake fact hiding in the details of...
Parents credited with saving son’s leg after tubing incident in Lee’s Summit
Mason Morrow's mother pulled him son out of the water after his leg had been wrapped and injured by the tubing rope during a spill.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
mymoinfo.com
Deer Poaching & Deer Carcasses
(Bixby) It’s getting late in Missouri’s firearms deer season and for those that haven’t tagged a buck or doe yet, may be feeling desperate and could be looking to bend the rules by illegally taking a deer. Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel is the conservation agent for Iron County. She...
The Artemis Rocket Just Launched to the Moon Powered by Missouri
The Artemis mission to orbit the moon is one of the more anticipated space events this year. Did you know that this now-famous rocket was powered by Missouri? It is - sort of. Fox 2 St. Louis shared the story of how Missouri is directly involved with the Artemis moon mission just launched this week by NASA. They shared that the batteries in the rocket boosters for Artemis come from EaglePicher, a Missouri company.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
