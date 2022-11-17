ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kmaland.com

Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th

(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
MARYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

#8 Central vs #1 Cardinal Ritter in Class Three Quarters On J-98

(Park Hills) The Central Rebels cleared a huge hurdle in beating Valle Catholic for the Class 3 District 1 title. Valle took the MAFC title and was the only team to beat Central in the regular season. However, the bar may have just been set higher for the quarterfinal round. Valle was undefeated and the second ranked team in the state. The Cardinal Ritter Lions are undefeated and the number one ranked team in the state. The Lions have been to the state semis the last two seasons and are hungry to finish the job this year.
PARK HILLS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Ste. Genevieve & Leopold Schools Win MODOT Bridge Building Awards

(Cape Girardeau) After weeks of work building the most efficient model bridges, southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition held in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenged high school juniors and seniors to design...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
abc17news.com

Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?

I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Deer Poaching & Deer Carcasses

(Bixby) It’s getting late in Missouri’s firearms deer season and for those that haven’t tagged a buck or doe yet, may be feeling desperate and could be looking to bend the rules by illegally taking a deer. Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel is the conservation agent for Iron County. She...
IRON COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

The Artemis Rocket Just Launched to the Moon Powered by Missouri

The Artemis mission to orbit the moon is one of the more anticipated space events this year. Did you know that this now-famous rocket was powered by Missouri? It is - sort of. Fox 2 St. Louis shared the story of how Missouri is directly involved with the Artemis moon mission just launched this week by NASA. They shared that the batteries in the rocket boosters for Artemis come from EaglePicher, a Missouri company.
MISSOURI STATE

