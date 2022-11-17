ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters

By AP
 3 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential...
WASHINGTON STATE
China's COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater

BEIJING (AP) — Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing’s oldest and most renowned theaters as part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. The Jixiang Theater in the downtown Wangfujing shopping district was originally built in 1906 and recently moved to its present location on the 8th floor of a shopping mall that also houses shops and a fast food restaurant. It is famed for performances of Peking opera...
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National Health Commission since May 26, bringing the total death toll to 5,227. The previous death was reported in Shanghai, which underwent a major surge in cases over the summer. ...
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris would underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will fly to Manila Sunday night to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the next day for talks aimed at reinforcing Washington’s oldest treaty alliance in Asia and strengthening...
WASHINGTON STATE
Russia’s Shivulech volcano could burst into ‘powerful eruption’ any time

Russia’s Shiveluch volcano is under extremely high activity and a powerful explosion can occur at any time, the Kamchatka volcanic eruption response team has warned.The country’s most active volcano and one of the largest in the Russian far East recorded a volcanic ash plume rising up to around 13000ft altitude on Saturday, according to the observatory.“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process,” the observatory said on Sunday.“Ash explosions up to 10-15kms (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could...
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations arrived at the sprawling conference zone, now mostly empty, for another day of negotiations. “Negotiations went all through the night," said...
Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China, died Saturday after a brief illness, the Taipei Zoo said. No cause of death was immediately given, but earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment. Tuan Tuan did not respond...
Kamala Harris announces San Francisco as 2023 APEC host city

San Francisco will be the site of next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Vice President Kamala Harris announced, giving the U.S. a high-profile chance to showcase its vision for the region’s future. The 2023 APEC summit will be held the week of Nov. 12 in San Francisco, Harris said in a statement Saturday while attending this year’s gathering in Bangkok. The location at the heart of Silicon Valley will give the Biden administration an opportunity to highlight America’s technological dominance at a time of increasingly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
