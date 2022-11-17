Read full article on original website
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Hot Package: Channing Tatum Teams With Simon Kinberg And David Leitch On ‘Red Shirt’
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s another star-studded package making the rounds prior to the Thanksgiving break. Deadline is hearing that Channing Tatum is attached to star in the spy thriller Red Shirt, which is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing. Details are vague other than it...
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
Babylon Has Screened, And The Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Hollywood Epic Is Getting Mixed Reactions
Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, has screened. Read the mixed first reactions.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Brendan Fraser Remembers Rachel Weisz Conversation Over The Mummy When They Still Weren’t Sure How Audiences Would React
Recalling his time making The Mummy with Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser shared a story about just how mysterious the potential public reaction to the movie felt during production.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina has kicked off principal photography, and it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the Keanu Reeves movies will be taking part in it.
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vet: Disney+ Holiday Special Is Both 'Goofy' and 'Heartfelt' (and Has a Big Reveal)
It makes sense that Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis the empath in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, would zero in on the feelings that Disney+‘s upcoming holiday special unwraps. Written/directed by James Gunn and premiering on Friday, Nov. 25, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special finds the titular heroes on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for a melancholy Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). To that end, Mantis and Drax (played by Dave Bautista) are dispatched to Earth in search of the perfect present. And as revealed in the trailer for the holiday special, that gift apparently will come in...
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
theplaylist.net
‘Christmas With The Campbells’ Trailer: Brittany Snow & Justin Long Star in AMC+ Holiday Rom-Com
Can a breakup actually be a good thing? “Christmas with The Campbells” turns the traditional holiday film upside down to prove its point. The project follows Jesse as she attempts to get over her breakup. Her former boyfriend’s family surprises the heartbroken woman with an interesting invite — what happens next stuns everyone.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
