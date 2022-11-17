It was time for the much anticipated TNT Championship three way match between TNT Champion Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe, and it absolutely delivered. This was a power match and all three demonstrated just how powerful they are all throughout the match. Few people can throw around these three competitors other than these three, and at several points, they were all on their heels. Because of the three way stipulation, Wardlow didn't have to be pinned to lose his Title, and that's exactly what happened, as Joe took down Wardlow long enough to get the pin on Hobbs after Hobbs had just been powerbombed three different times, and that allowed Joe to become the new TNT Champion at Full Gear.

4 HOURS AGO