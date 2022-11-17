Read full article on original website
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
MJF Wins the AEW World Championship in AEW Full Gear's Main Event Thanks to Crucial Betrayal
MJF won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night thanks to a critical betrayal by William Regal. When the match's initial referee was knocked down, Friedman debated using the Dynamite Diamond Ring only for Regal to shout him down. Moxley then got Max trapped in a Bulldog Choke and forced a tap out, but the second referee who had been added in was knocked out in the process. As Regal instructed Moxley to alert the first referee as he was slowly making his way to his feet, Regal casually slid a pair of brass knuckles over to Max. The young man slipped them on, bashed Moxley in the face and pinned him for the win.
WWE SmackDown Reveals Final Member of Men's War Games Match at Survivor Series
WWE saved one of its biggest surprises of the night for the end of SmackDown, and after announcing earlier in the night that it would be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Drew McIntyre, there was only one member of the team left to reveal. Butch would get the win over Zayn to move on to the next round of the World Cup tournament, and that's when Reigns came to the ring to dish out some payback, but he was then shocked when none other than Raw's Kevin Owens came out to the ring, and he will be the final member of the War Games match.
AEW Crowns New TNT Champion at Full Gear
It was time for the much anticipated TNT Championship three way match between TNT Champion Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe, and it absolutely delivered. This was a power match and all three demonstrated just how powerful they are all throughout the match. Few people can throw around these three competitors other than these three, and at several points, they were all on their heels. Because of the three way stipulation, Wardlow didn't have to be pinned to lose his Title, and that's exactly what happened, as Joe took down Wardlow long enough to get the pin on Hobbs after Hobbs had just been powerbombed three different times, and that allowed Joe to become the new TNT Champion at Full Gear.
AEW Reveals Star is Officially All Elite, Added to Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW has added another fan favorite to its roster, and the newly signed star will also be a part of AEW's Full Gear: Zero Hour ahead of the pay-per-view. The star we're talking about is Konosuke Takeshita, who previously competed in AEW but was not signed to a contract with AEW at the time. He would return to Japan to participate in several major matches for DDT Pro, and now he's back in AEW, but this time he is officially part of the roster. Tony Khan made the news official on social media, rolling out a new All Elite graphic for Takeshita, which you can see below.
Watch The Elite Make Their Grand AEW Returns at Full Gear
The Elite would have their celebration cut short after winning the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out, as they were suspended along with CM Punk and Ace Steel after a brawl occurred backstage during the media scrum. Over the past two weeks though fans have seen several videos teasing their return, and they would make that grand return at tonight's AEW Full Gear. The entrance was just as epic as you probably expected, and you can watch the full thing in the video below.
Watch: "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry Dives Off Steel Cage to Beat Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry opened the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view with a victory over Luchasuarus inside a Steel Cage. The violent collision between two former best friends ended with Perry placing Luchasaurus on a table before climbing to the top of the cage and diving off, nailing his much bigger opponent with a diving elbow. He then locked in the Snare Trap in order to force Luchasaurus to submit.
AEW Full Gear: Death Triangle Spoil The Elite's Return, Retain the AEW World Trios Championships
Death Triangle spoiled The Elite's return to AEW on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, successfully retaining their AEW World Trios Championships against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The bulk of the match centered around PAC coming inches away from victory, first by nailing Omega with a Black Arrow and locker in his Brutalizer submission only for it to get broken up. He then tried to convince Rey Fenix to use the ring bell and cheat his way to victory, but Fenix once again declined as he has so many times in the past.
