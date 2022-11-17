Read full article on original website
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
NASA shares first view of Earth from Artemis I Moon rocket
Following the successful launch of NASA’s most powerful rocket in the world — the Space Launch System (SLS) — the public space agency's Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon, marking the first such mission in 50 years.
Moment Nasa successfully launches Artemis I mission into space after months of delays
Nasa has successfully launched its Artemis I mission into space on the third attempt after technical issues led to months of delay.This video shows the spacecraft, which will take a trip around the moon, finally blasting off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.It was originally due to launch in August, but poor weather conditions and gas leaks caused repeated delays.Now that the most powerful rocket in history has lifted off, Nasa says it will pave the way forward for human exploration on the moon and Mars.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Trump launches 2024 presidential campaignMoment divers find Challenger shuttle wreckage 37 years after Nasa tragedyNasa finds largest meteor impact crater on Mars since beginning of planet exploration
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
Spot NASA's Artemis 1 Orion on its way to the moon in a free livestream tonight (Nov. 16)
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is headed to the moon and you have a chance to see the spacecraft in a telescope online tonight (Nov. 16).
NASA's daring Artemis 1 'Red Crew' saved the day for the launch to the moon. Here's how.
Today's historic launch of NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission was saved by a courageous crew of technicians who stepped in to perform a critical repair beneath the fueled Space Launch System rocket.
NASA’s mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
NASA celebrates successful Artemis 1 launch by cutting ties
Artemis 1 has finally taken flight, and NASA officials took a bit of time to savor the success.
Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again
Nasa has finally launched its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.But the space agency was finally successful in a new launch window, in the early hours of the morning local eastern time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
NASA's Artemis I rocket launches on historic journey to the moon
NASA's Artemis I lunar rocket launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning. The mission will send the uncrewed Orion capsule by the moon.
Artemis 1's Orion capsule fires engine for 1st time on way to the moon
NASA's moon-bound Orion space capsule fired its main engine for the first time about 8 hours after the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to adjust its trajectory and check out the system.
Epic Artemis 1 moon rocket launch spotted streaking through Earth's atmosphere in satellite image
NASA's Artemis 1 launch to the moon streaks to space in a view from a weather satellite, which spotted the Space Launch System's water trail after liftoff Wednesday (Nov. 16).
NBC Miami
The Artemis I Moon Mission: A Visual Guide
NASA is set to launch the Artemis I moon mission on Wednesday after months of delays, most recently due to Hurricane Nicole. The launch will mark phase one of a plan to put humans back on the moon for the first time since NASA's Apollo program ended in 1972. The...
NASA's nighttime Artemis 1 moon rocket launch will light up Florida's coast (visibility map)
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket will be visible for hundreds of miles around during its nighttime launch, scheduled for the early hours of Nov. 16.
Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon
A new generation is being pulled in by the moon’s irresistible draw after NASA successfully launched its Artemis I rocket early this morning. Lester Holt reflects on the mission's history and meaning – for lunar exploration and beyond.Nov. 17, 2022.
CNET
Starkly Beautiful NASA Artemis I Photo of Earth Inspires True Awe
We're going to see some jaw-dropping photos from NASA's Artemis I moon mission. We'll feast our eyes on lunar craters. We may catch a glorious Earthrise. But I'm here today to quietly implode my heart over a simple black and white photo of Earth as seen by the Orion spacecraft two days after launch.
