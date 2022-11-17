ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Moment Nasa successfully launches Artemis I mission into space after months of delays

Nasa has successfully launched its Artemis I mission into space on the third attempt after technical issues led to months of delay.This video shows the spacecraft, which will take a trip around the moon, finally blasting off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.It was originally due to launch in August, but poor weather conditions and gas leaks caused repeated delays.Now that the most powerful rocket in history has lifted off, Nasa says it will pave the way forward for human exploration on the moon and Mars.
The Independent

Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again

Nasa has finally launched its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.But the space agency was finally successful in a new launch window, in the early hours of the morning local eastern time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
NBC Miami

The Artemis I Moon Mission: A Visual Guide

NASA is set to launch the Artemis I moon mission on Wednesday after months of delays, most recently due to Hurricane Nicole. The launch will mark phase one of a plan to put humans back on the moon for the first time since NASA's Apollo program ended in 1972. The...
NBC News

Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon

A new generation is being pulled in by the moon’s irresistible draw after NASA successfully launched its Artemis I rocket early this morning. Lester Holt reflects on the mission's history and meaning – for lunar exploration and beyond.Nov. 17, 2022.
CNET

Starkly Beautiful NASA Artemis I Photo of Earth Inspires True Awe

We're going to see some jaw-dropping photos from NASA's Artemis I moon mission. We'll feast our eyes on lunar craters. We may catch a glorious Earthrise. But I'm here today to quietly implode my heart over a simple black and white photo of Earth as seen by the Orion spacecraft two days after launch.

