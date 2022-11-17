ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Officers respond to shooting at Aberdeen apartment complex

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTa7c_0jDh8upz00

Officers respond to shooting at Aberdeen apartment complex 00:24

BALTIMORE -- Police officers are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in Aberdeen, Maryland, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Stevens Circle on Wednesday night, the Aberdeen Police Department said in a social media post.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives are at the site of the shooting, police said.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore

A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heavy police presence in Halethorpe, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant in Halethorpe on Saturday, according to authorities.Police say this all started after a report of shots fired along Halethorpe Farms Road around 12:30 p.m. For hours, this area was blocked off--leaving the neighboring community on edge.  County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.People who work in the area described to WJZ what they saw. Matthew Duggar works at the liquor store across the street. He says he watched police block off the road and search...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Three men charged with murder in White Marsh shooting

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in White Marsh last month, Baltimore County Police said Friday. Nykhi Robinson, 22, Rashaad Hamilton, 18, and Mashaal Shabazz, 24, are charged with first-degree murder. Officers responded on Oct. 3 to the 8500 block of Heathrow Court...
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
BOWIE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. On November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the scooter, a store employee asked to see his receipt. The suspect, holding what appeared to be a knife, threatened to stab the employee. The suspect then fled the store.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Police ID Hyattsville Man Gunned Down, Shooter At Large

Police are offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville man, authorities announce. Jose Arroyo Salazar, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 1500 block of Madison Street, around 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, according to Prince George's County police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died.    ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police

Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy