Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Rackspace and Food bank team up to feed hundreds of San Antonio families
SAN ANTONIO - The holidays are around the corner and Rackspace, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Nature Sweet hosted their 17th annual Food Distribution Saturday. "Well today we're expecting 600 families to come through and it has been phenomenal we've had people lined up since early this morning," said Holly Windham, Chief Legal and People Officer for Rackspace.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank collected food from every local H-E-B Plus to hit goal
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank wrapped up its turkey collection Saturday, but that doesn't mean the donations stop at turkey. "So, we need all types of nonperishable food items. Any kind of holiday food meal staples you can provide. Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, peanut butter, I know that sounds odd even though that may not be a holiday staple. Any kind of strong protein, beans, rice, we actually have our 12 most wanted items on our website," said Destiny Stivers of the San Antonio Food Bank.
foxsanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
foxsanantonio.com
Cowboy Breakfast in jeopardy of not happening in 2023, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO - It was always the unofficial way to kick off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, but next year's Cowboy Breakfast may be in jeopardy. Organizers of the Cowboy Breakfast said they just have not been able to meet their fundraising goal with higher costs, so this tradition of free breakfast may not be happening.
foxsanantonio.com
The San Antonio Zoo kicks off their annual Holiday lights event with special ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - Over at the San Antonio Zoo, a special lighting ceremony and ribbon cutting were held to kick off their Holiday Zoo lights. The zoo says the tradition is bigger and brighter than before with more activities and shopping opportunities for guests, and no holiday celebration would be complete without the big man in the red coat.
foxsanantonio.com
Grupo Firme, other downtown events to plan ahead for this weekend
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - You've probably heard the name, Grupo Firme. The Grammy award-winning band are no strangers to San Antonio, they've garnered crowds of thousands here before. They're back at the Alamodome Saturday and they're expecting to see big crowds, so if you plan to attend, be prepared. "The...
foxsanantonio.com
Meals on Wheels opens new and bigger headquarters
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Meals on Wheels will now be able to serve more people a warm meal. The nonprofit opened its new Campus of Grace Friday, marked with a special grand opening ceremony. The new Meals on Wheels headquarters, located on Danbury near 410 and Nacogdoches is larger...
foxsanantonio.com
Coach with stage 4 cancer expresses need for blood donations
SAN ANTONIO - We often times report on the need for blood donations here in our community. But, it's not often we see those who benefit from those donations first-hand. For William Daugherty, a teacher and cheer coach here in San Antonio for more than 20 years, not being able to start the school year off with his students was certainly a let down.
foxsanantonio.com
Help Wellness 4 Warriors raise $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to veterans
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is asking for your help to bring Christmas joy to our military veterans. Wellness 4 Warriors has launched its annual Adopt a Warrior for Christmas. Shaunnesy Rodriguez and Kasey Sheridan are both with Wellness 4 Warriors and returning champions. They're joined by some special...
foxsanantonio.com
The skating rink at Travis Park is officially open!
SAN ANTONIO - If you don't plan on traveling for the holidays, how about ice skating with your friends and family? It's a seasonal favorite and it's officially open! We're talking about the ice skating rink at Travis park. The rink is expected to attract thousands of skaters through the...
foxsanantonio.com
University of Incarnate Word kicked off its Light the Way holiday festival
SAN ANTONIO – UIW celebrated its 36th Light the Way holiday festival. The event kicked off Saturday with vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family. It all ended with illumination and a million lights lit up the campus. If you missed Saturday’s celebration, don't worry the lights...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters made fast attack to Northside apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to a fire at a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 10300 block of Sahara at around 6:38 p.m. According to the Battalion Chief at the scene, the fire originated in a mattress at a vacant apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and no damage was caused to the walls and wiring.
foxsanantonio.com
Bus driver shortage getting worse, but not for everyone
SAN ANTONIO - Bus driver shortages in school districts is a nationwide problem that is, seemingly, only getting worse. It came to a head last week when several North East Independent School District (NEISD) bus drivers called in sick causing delays of more than an hour for "after school" pickup and drop off.
foxsanantonio.com
PHONE BANK: Healing Hearts Telethon in honor of former Fox San Antonio anchor
SAN ANTONIO - It’s a big day for us. Our phone bank for the Healing Hearts Gala is underway. The phone lines are open, and we have people standing by ready to take your call. We are raising money for cancer patients in honor of our friend, former Fox...
foxsanantonio.com
Bubble Bar Car Wash celebrates a milestone, washing 1 Million vehicles in 2022
Locally owned Bubble Bath Car Wash has announced having washed more than one million vehicles this year. To celebrate the milestone, the business and its customers donated more than $13-thousand dollars to life-changing programs at the Children's Shelter. The Lopez family opened their first car wash on San Antonio's northwest...
foxsanantonio.com
Fire crews battle South Side blaze for several hours
Bexar County Fire Department crews battled a blaze in South Bexar County early Saturday morning. Around 2:23 a.m. Bexar county firefighters were called out to the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio business off Pleasanton Rd., near Duke Rd., where flames could be seen shooting out of a building. Because of...
foxsanantonio.com
Northwest Side apartment building heavily damaged by massive 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side apartment building was heavily damaged after a massive 2-alarm fire late Thursday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Bandera Road and Evers Road. Close to 100 firefighters were called out to get this...
foxsanantonio.com
Fans attending Grupo Firme concert at the Alamodome should plan to arrive early, city says
SAN ANTONIO -- If you plan on singing 'Calidad' with the rest of the 'Grupo Firme' fans this Saturday, the city is suggesting to get to the Alamodome early to avoid heavy traffic. The city says the award-winning Mexican band is expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 30,000.
foxsanantonio.com
Thanksgiving changes: we break down what you can expect ahead of the holiday week
SAN ANTONIO — The countdown is on for Thanksgiving as it’s less than a week away and many of you are already on break. Whether it's the cost of food or if you're traveling things look a little different this year. Travel wise, if you’re driving and don't...
foxsanantonio.com
Couple makes it out safely as rapidly spreading fire damages North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a North Side home. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home along Pasadena Street near Blanco Road. Crews were able to get the fire put out quickly, but not before it did heavy damage...
Comments / 0