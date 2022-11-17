Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph shoulders blame for Nebraska's blown lead in Week 12 loss to Wisconsin
Mickey Joseph had a chance to get his biggest win as the interim head coach for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers had a 14-3 lead at home over Wisconsin going into the fourth quarter. Wisconsin was able to outscore Nebraska 12-0 in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run from Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz with 35 seconds left in the game. Nebraska would lose to Wisconsin at home 15-14.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
1011now.com
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury
Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury
Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
1011now.com
Huskers bitten by Bulldogs
DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Pair of interims Mickey Joseph, Jim Leonhard squaring off in 'Audition Bowl'
LINCOLN — The Audition Bowl. Who needs it more?. An odd, but intriguing question for a late November game between 3-7 and 5-5 teams, two interim coaches and two football programs with their future in the balance. Wisconsin-Nebraska is usually a no-brainer. The Badgers own the Huskers. They’ve won...
247Sports
Christopherson: First things first, end one of these bad Husker streaks as Alberts gets ready for big hire
You can wait for a press conference to lift you out of the gray if you so desire. But how about some form of football Aspirin a little sooner? How about just a day of joy of jumping over one of the competitor programs you're tired of making you feel sick and tired? How about three phases of solid football for four quarters, keeping Casey Thompson upright, and scaling one of the many hurdles that have for some reason seemed set about 10-feet tall for this Husker program for a long while?
Volleyball: No. 6 Nebraska at Iowa Tonight
The final road match of the season is a border battle for No. 6 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers are at Iowa tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from exactly a week ago when Big Red earned the dominant sweep in Lincoln. Nebraska is 22-3 on the season...
KETV.com
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
1011now.com
Huskers go cold in loss at St. John’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keisei Tominaga led NU with 15 points, but St. John’s used a pair of decisive runs early in the second half to post a 70-50 victory in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tominaga hit 5-of-8 shots, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, but the Huskers shot just 29.7 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers that led to 21 Red Storm points. David Jones scored all 15 of his points in the second half for St. John’s (4-0), while Joel Soriano (17 points, 18 rebounds) and Posh Alexander also finished in double figures for the winners.
Former Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler Reportedly Lands New Job
Veteran college basketball coach Doc Sadler found a new position back in the Big 12. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Nebraska head coach will join Porter Moser's Oklahoma staff as a special advisor. In his first of three head-coaching jobs, Sadler led UTEP to a WAC...
1011now.com
Parkview Christian wins Class D6 state football championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns to help Parkview Christian claim the Class D6 state championship. The Patriots rolled past Pawnee City, 50-25, on a frigid night at Cope Stadium in Kearney. Page’s scores both came in the second quarter when Parkview Christian...
fightsports.tv
David Avanesyan Set To Take Terence Crawford In ‘Hostile Territory’
Challenger David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is confident that he will clinch a win despite the home crowd’s support to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). The pair will box on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs Avanesyan...
Omaha man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life-threatening. An initial review of the scene showed another member of his hunting party unintentionally shot him.
1011now.com
Parkview Christian gears up for state title game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eight months after winning a state boys basketball championship, Parkview Christian is looking to add a football title. The Patriots play in the Class D6 State Championship on Friday, which will be the school’s first finals appearance in football. Parkview Christian plays Pawnee City at 7:00 p.m. at Cope Stadium in Kearney.
1011now.com
Suggested routes for fans heading to Memorial Stadium Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be extra traffic coming into Lincoln Saturday for the final home Husker Football game of the season. Fans and drivers should be prepared for traffic slowdowns both before and after the game. The Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends fans heading to Memorial Stadium use the following routes:
1011now.com
Foreign exchange student “living a dream” at Parkview Christian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lucas Katayama remembers seeing his dad wear an Emmitt Smith jersey when he was 8 years old. He was hooked on American football ever since. “I always thought, ‘I love this jersey. Its so beautiful,’” Katayama said. Then the curious youngster watched his first NFL game beside his father in their home country of Brazil.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season is underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season opened Nov. 1 and may stay open until Feb. 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. Those with a valid fur harvest permit are allowed to trap one otter this season. The season may close early, depending...
Comments / 0