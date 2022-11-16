ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanka Trump on her dad’s announcement: ‘I do not plan to be involved in politics’

By Gitanjali Poonia
 3 days ago
Donald Trump, left, his son Donald Trump Jr., center, and his daughter Ivanka Trump speak during the unveiling of the design for the Trump International Hotel in the The Old Post Office in Washington, on Sept. 10, 2013. Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press

As Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the president of the United States on Tuesday, his daughter Ivanka Trump distanced herself from the campaign.

“In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for the presidency of the United States,” Trump said, as Suzanne Bates reported for the Deseret News.

In a statement posted to social media, she said that while she loves her father very much, she won’t be involved in his campaign work.

“This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said. “I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

“I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

According to Politico, this statement came shortly after Trump announced his candidacy.

She has three children — Arabella, Theodore and Joseph — with Jared Kushner, who previously as a senior adviser to the former president.

New York Magazine’s Intelligencer noted that, before leaving the White House, the couple acknowledged the end of their career as political advisers. Reports at the time also indicated that Kushner wanted to distance himself from Trump’s narrative that the election was stolen.

Although Kushner was present at the announcement on Tuesday, Trump’s two daughters, including Tiffany Trump, were not in attendance.

MARYLAND STATE
