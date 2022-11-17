ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Popculture

'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized

Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

Aftersun review – luminous father-daughter drama starring Paul Mescal

Charlotte Wells’s debut feature is a stylistically daring, emotionally piercing and beautifully understated tale of love and loss. Earlier this month, the debut feature from Scottish-born, New York-based writer-director Charlotte Wells picked up a whopping 16 nominations for the British Independent Film awards, an impressive haul second only to Saint Maud’s record-breaking performance in 2020. It’s easy to see why Aftersun has generated such excitement since premiering at Cannes in May. A brilliantly assured and stylistically adventurous work, this beautifully understated yet emotionally riveting coming-of-age drama picks apart themes of love and loss in a manner so dextrous as to seem almost accidental. Don’t be fooled; Wells knows exactly what she’s doing, and her storytelling is as precise as it is piercing.

