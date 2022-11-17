Read full article on original website
Here 4 Da Entertainment
3d ago
How are these cameras going to help enforce & curve reckless driving when the majority of these vehicles run around with stolen plates or none at all! Nobody is going to pay for those citations. In addition it’s super expensive to maintain these cameras! They’re going to spend more on maintenance than what citation payments will bring in by the very few ppl that will actually pay them 🤦🏻♀️
Reply
3
Related
‘Missed opportunities’: Biking advocates sue Portland
Some bicyclists are suing the City of Portland for removing bike safety infrastructure off city streets.
KATU.com
Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
KATU.com
Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
WWEEK
Cycling Advocates Will Sue Portland for Failing to Make Required Bike Lane Improvements
On Friday, the cyclist advocacy group BikeLoud PDX will bike down to the Multnomah County Courthouse to file a lawsuit against the city of Portland, alleging it failed to make proper infrastructure improvements as required by a 1971 Oregon Law. The law, the Oregon Pedestrian and Bicycle Bill, requires that...
KATU.com
Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Sunday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
KATU.com
Portland Aerial Tram to close through November 28 for maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Portland Aerial Tram will close for ten days for routine maintenance. Shuttle buses will run between OHSU's South Waterfront and Marquam Hill campuses. People should give themselves extra travel time if that's part of their commute. This week was selected...
KGW
Suspect in Clackamas homicides injured in Wash. shootout with police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
5 things to know about tolling in Oregon
Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
ODOT seeks public comments on Rose Quarter, freeway tolls
The state transportation agency this week begins collecting public comments for two major freeway projects — one that could expand a Portland freeway in the name of reducing congestion, and one that could impose tolls on cars to do the same thing. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation...
kptv.com
Two people injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Jessup Court, not far from Cully Park. Police said a man and woman were injured in the shooting.
KATU.com
Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns
No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
kptv.com
Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland. According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding. An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. PPB said after treatment, the boy’s condition “stabilized.”
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
Portland nonprofit distributing winter gear to those in need
Supporting Our Society is hosting its ninth annual coat distribution at the Montavilla Community Center in Northeast Portland.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors find cracks in county's sidewalk plan
PORTLAND, Ore. — Businesses near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Wichita Avenue say the plans Clackamas County has for them isn’t what they need right now. “Clackamas County thinks they need to put sidewalks on Johnson Creek Boulevard, even though the Springwater Corridor runs parallel with it. So, why do we need a bike path, a walking path, and sidewalks on both sides of the road?” said Peggy Cassinelli-Beeson.
Robinwood residents frustrated with Highway 43 improvement process
Neighbors concerned with West Linn and ODOT plans to reconfigure intersections. With planned improvements for Highway 43 finally beginning to inch forward after several years of delays and discussions between the city of West Linn and the Oregon Department of Transportation, residents of the Robinwood neighborhood are pushing back. While the city and ODOT initially planned to improve most of the highway between the former Marylhurst University property and I-205, rising costs and limited funds forced the agencies to reduce the project scope. Now, West Linn is focusing on reworking the intersections at Cedaroak Drive and Hidden Springs Road near...
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Area’s Top Naturopaths, as Chosen by Their Peers
Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local naturopathic doctors and complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Naturopathic doctors (NDs) often approach primary care and preventive care with a more holistic view. Portland boasts quite a few, as the city is home to the National University of Naturopathic Medicine, founded in 1956.
WWEEK
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
Comments / 7