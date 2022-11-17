ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Here 4 Da Entertainment
3d ago

How are these cameras going to help enforce & curve reckless driving when the majority of these vehicles run around with stolen plates or none at all! Nobody is going to pay for those citations. In addition it’s super expensive to maintain these cameras! They’re going to spend more on maintenance than what citation payments will bring in by the very few ppl that will actually pay them 🤦🏻‍♀️

Related
KATU.com

Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Aerial Tram to close through November 28 for maintenance

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Portland Aerial Tram will close for ten days for routine maintenance. Shuttle buses will run between OHSU's South Waterfront and Marquam Hill campuses. People should give themselves extra travel time if that's part of their commute. This week was selected...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

5 things to know about tolling in Oregon

Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two people injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Jessup Court, not far from Cully Park. Police said a man and woman were injured in the shooting.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns

No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland. According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding. An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. PPB said after treatment, the boy’s condition “stabilized.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors find cracks in county's sidewalk plan

PORTLAND, Ore. — Businesses near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Wichita Avenue say the plans Clackamas County has for them isn’t what they need right now. “Clackamas County thinks they need to put sidewalks on Johnson Creek Boulevard, even though the Springwater Corridor runs parallel with it. So, why do we need a bike path, a walking path, and sidewalks on both sides of the road?” said Peggy Cassinelli-Beeson.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Robinwood residents frustrated with Highway 43 improvement process

Neighbors concerned with West Linn and ODOT plans to reconfigure intersections. With planned improvements for Highway 43 finally beginning to inch forward after several years of delays and discussions between the city of West Linn and the Oregon Department of Transportation, residents of the Robinwood neighborhood are pushing back. While the city and ODOT initially planned to improve most of the highway between the former Marylhurst University property and I-205, rising costs and limited funds forced the agencies to reduce the project scope. Now, West Linn is focusing on reworking the intersections at Cedaroak Drive and Hidden Springs Road near...
WEST LINN, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Portland Area’s Top Naturopaths, as Chosen by Their Peers

Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local naturopathic doctors and complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Naturopathic doctors (NDs) often approach primary care and preventive care with a more holistic view. Portland boasts quite a few, as the city is home to the National University of Naturopathic Medicine, founded in 1956.
PORTLAND, OR

