Kearney Hub

Storm, Lancers swap forwards, draft picks

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm has acquired forward Evan Werner from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for forward Drew Montgomery. In addition, the Storm gains a seventh-round pick in the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft and gives up a third-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase II Draft. In...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of mounds...
BUFFALO, NY
Kearney Hub

NFL shifts Browns-Bills to Detroit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast...
DETROIT, MI
Kearney Hub

Texas Rangers to host MLB's 2024 All-Star Game

NEW YORK — The Texas Rangers will host Major League Baseball's 2024 All-Star Game at their stadium where a neutral-site World Series was played during the pandemic, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday. Speaking at the conclusion of this week's owners' meetings in New York, Manfred announced the game will...
ARLINGTON, TX
Kearney Hub

Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY

