Givenchy, the iconic french fashion company, has created a physical capsule collection with accompanying limited edition NFTs in collaboration with streetwear brand (b).STROY. The unique collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, jeans, varsity jackets, statement bags, and footwear for men and women. Web3 artist collective Felt Zine created unique NFTs to accompany the Givenchy x (b).STROY physical items that represent the items in digital form. You can buy these items right now, and there are six different NFTs to choose from, which are attached to six products. There are 360 Ethereum NFTs, and prices range from €150 to €5,500.

1 DAY AGO