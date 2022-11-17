Knight no more: Analyzing the Montana Grizzlies' backfield options moving forward

Read full article on original website
Top-tier Montana Grizzlies run-defense disappears on biggest night of the season
BOZEMAN – One of the country’s best run games versus one of the country’s best run-stoppers. Montana State’s 316 rushing yards per game versus Montana’s 96 rushing yards allowed per game. Whose side of the ball is more dominant? That was the question entering the...
Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium. A powerful Cats rushing attack and numerous Griz miscues allowed MSU defeat its rival from Missoula for the fifth time in the last six matchups. The Bobcat offense...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
Montana volleyball team continues breakthrough season with win at Idaho State
MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team's breakthrough season continued Thursday with a win at Idaho State in four sets, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 in Big Sky Conference play and 17-10 overall. It's the most wins for any Montana team in the 2000s. Montana has...
Brawl of the Wild: Keys to victory for Montana Grizzlies, Montana State Bobcats
BOZEMAN — ESPN’s “College GameDay” chose to spotlight a rivalry football game that has all the makings of a down-to-the-wire battle. The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) are 1 ½-point favorites to beat the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Montana finds offense in second half, overcomes Brandon Whitney injury to beat Merrimack
MISSOULA — Montana has trailed in the second half three times in four games early on this season, but Friday’s game at Dahlberg Arena was different. It felt like the first time that the Griz had a legitimate shot to stage a second-half comeback. They had trailed 45-19 at Duquesne and 49-37 at Xavier as both teams shot 64% or better from the field despite UM contesting many shots.
Thousands show up in Bozeman for coldest ESPN College GameDay ever
BOZEMAN — Saturday was a historic morning in Bozeman as thousands of fans showed up to watch - and be part of - ESPN's College Gameday, the first time the iconic college football pregame show has come to Montana. The 3-hour broadcast started at 7:00 a.m. locally, just as...
Brawl of the Wild Q&A with beat writers Victor Flores and Lucas Semb
The 121st Brawl of the Wild will take place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday at noon. The Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) have spent the past five weeks ranked third. The Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) were ranked as high as second in the polls this season but are 13th this week.
Men's Basketball Downed By Montana
MISSOULA, MT. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team suffered its second loss of the week to the host team, the University of Montana 62-51. Ziggy Reid led the way for the Warriors with 15 points. Jordan Derkack was one rebound away from a double-double after scoring 13 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Jordan McKoy chipped in with eight points, including two threes.
121st Brawl of the Wild: What to know if attending, how to watch, how to listen
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies meet for the 121st time in the rivalry game. We've rounded up all the info for how to follow the action. Game time/location: Noon, Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. In person:. Tickets are officially sold out. However as of Friday afternoon, small quantities were...
ESPN chooses Nick Faldo as 'College GameDay' guest picker
BOZEMAN — Former professional golfer and TV analyst Nick Faldo will be celebrity guest picker for Saturday's edition of ESPN's "College GameDay" in Bozeman, the network announced during the telecast Saturday morning. Faldo is from England and moved to Montana over the summer after he retired from his golf...
Marriage prevails over Cats/ Griz rivalry
Billings, MT- Brawl of the Wild rivalries run deep in Montana, but one couple proves that opposites attract, even members of opposing teams. Dick Imer played for the University of Montana in 1952, and after a summer party, he met the woman he would marry a year later, Betty. Betty...
Florence storms past Missoula Loyola to make it consecutive Class B titles
FLORENCE — There would be no Cinderella ending for underdog Missoula Loyola. Defending Class B champion Florence was back in championship form as quarterback Patrick Duchien racked up six total touchdowns and the Falcons surged to a second-straight crown with a 48-7 victory in Saturday's title game. The blowout...
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Brawl of the Wild watch party being held at Still Room in Missoula
The University of Montana Alumni Association chose The Still Room on West Broadway to host their sponsored-watch party.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
