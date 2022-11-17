ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Montana State Billings men post basketball victory at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. — Carrington Wiggins scored 26 points and Montana State Billings knocked down nine 3-pointers Saturday night in a 76-69 win over Minot State in men's basketball. The Yellowjackets (4-0) also received 15 points from Bilal Shabazz and 12 from Steven Richardson. Shabazz also had seven rebounds and three steals.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings women win at home over Minot State

BILLINGS — Kortney Nelson and Dyauni Boyce combined for 32 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and seven assists Saturday night in directing Montana State Billings to a 78-44 win over Minot State in women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets are off to a 4-0 start. Nelson and Boyce...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB men 16th,women 23rd at NCAA West Region cross country meet

BILLINGS — The men's cross country team from Montana State Billings placed 16th Saturday at the NCAA Divisional II West Region Championships at Amend Park. The Yellowjacket women finished 23rd. Chico State (California) claimed the men's team title. Stanislaus State (California) won the women's championship. The top three West...
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Billings Central, Lewistown set to square off for State A title

Billings Central and Lewistown are set for a rematch, this time for the State A title. The Rams and Golden Eagles battled earlier this season with Lewistown winning 17-7 on its home field, earning it home field advantage on Saturday. “They did a great job on us, no excuses. They...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings to induct 4 into Hall of Fame & Distinction

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings Athletics Hall of Fame and Distinction will induct four new members this winter, the school's athletic department announced on Friday. Baseball All-American Brody Miller, women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger, softball star Meg Harasymczuk and men's basketball alumnus and donor Ty Elkin will be the latest additions to the Hall of Fame.
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Current and former Bobcat media members reflect on the Cat-Griz rivalry

BOZEMAN — Michael Rider had a game-sealing interception in the 2010 Brawl of the Wild game for Montana State. He then went on to coach the Bobcats as an assistant. Now, he’s in the radio booth as the color commentator alongside play-by-play Keaton Gillogly about to another Cat-Griz game.
BOZEMAN, MT
Laurel Outlook

Laurel’s new Fairfield Inn and Suites has room for building the community

It was the first day. The first two guests. Two individuals who booked rooms in Laurel’s new Fairfield Inn by Marriott early in November might have been a little surprised with the level of excitement and fanfare on the part of the hotel’s staff, but there was a lot to celebrate. Laurel’s new Fairfield Inn held a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 9, but rooms were available as of Nov. 2.
LAUREL, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings

This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop

When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Billings school district addresses privacy concerns

Billings school district has adjusted its process for approving special education bus routes to protect the privacy of its students after concerns were brought to the board earlier this year. At the board of trustee’s October meeting, Billings residents pointed out special education students’ home addresses were identified as bus...
103.7 The Hawk

Remember That Awful Construction in Billings Heights? It’s Over!

If you remember over a year ago, I wrote about some awful construction in the Heights. The purpose of the construction was to modernize and increase the accessibility of the crosswalks, but it caused some massive backups if you were commuting early in the morning. The good news is that the project has fully completed as of today.

