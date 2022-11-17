Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana State Billings men post basketball victory at Minot State
MINOT, N.D. — Carrington Wiggins scored 26 points and Montana State Billings knocked down nine 3-pointers Saturday night in a 76-69 win over Minot State in men's basketball. The Yellowjackets (4-0) also received 15 points from Bilal Shabazz and 12 from Steven Richardson. Shabazz also had seven rebounds and three steals.
KULR8
Montana State Billings women win at home over Minot State
BILLINGS — Kortney Nelson and Dyauni Boyce combined for 32 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and seven assists Saturday night in directing Montana State Billings to a 78-44 win over Minot State in women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets are off to a 4-0 start. Nelson and Boyce...
KULR8
MSUB men 16th,women 23rd at NCAA West Region cross country meet
BILLINGS — The men's cross country team from Montana State Billings placed 16th Saturday at the NCAA Divisional II West Region Championships at Amend Park. The Yellowjacket women finished 23rd. Chico State (California) claimed the men's team title. Stanislaus State (California) won the women's championship. The top three West...
montanasports.com
Billings Central, Lewistown set to square off for State A title
Billings Central and Lewistown are set for a rematch, this time for the State A title. The Rams and Golden Eagles battled earlier this season with Lewistown winning 17-7 on its home field, earning it home field advantage on Saturday. “They did a great job on us, no excuses. They...
KULR8
High school football state championships in conflict with Brawl of the Wild
BILLINGS--Anticipation is high around the state as we inch closer to Brawl of the Wild. But for ten high school football teams around the treasure state, the Brawl is riding the bench. "Yeah, I don't think about it," Billings Central high school running back Travis Hadley said. "I mean you...
KULR8
Montana State Billings to induct 4 into Hall of Fame & Distinction
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings Athletics Hall of Fame and Distinction will induct four new members this winter, the school's athletic department announced on Friday. Baseball All-American Brody Miller, women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger, softball star Meg Harasymczuk and men's basketball alumnus and donor Ty Elkin will be the latest additions to the Hall of Fame.
montanasports.com
Current and former Bobcat media members reflect on the Cat-Griz rivalry
BOZEMAN — Michael Rider had a game-sealing interception in the 2010 Brawl of the Wild game for Montana State. He then went on to coach the Bobcats as an assistant. Now, he’s in the radio booth as the color commentator alongside play-by-play Keaton Gillogly about to another Cat-Griz game.
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
Life Skills teacher at West High recognized by 'One Class at a Time'
Ms. Drange is an engaging, organized and loving teacher. She has different vocational jobs for every level of student in her room.
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Loud rock and roll, fast:’ Shane de Leon is getting older, but he'll never slow down
Once upon a time, Shane de Leon wanted nothing more than to leave Billings, Montana. He grew up here, attending Burlington Elementary, Will James Middle School and West High. He is of Billings. It created him. And he wanted out so bad. Once the graduation caps landed, he almost instantly moved to San Diego.
Laurel Outlook
Laurel’s new Fairfield Inn and Suites has room for building the community
It was the first day. The first two guests. Two individuals who booked rooms in Laurel’s new Fairfield Inn by Marriott early in November might have been a little surprised with the level of excitement and fanfare on the part of the hotel’s staff, but there was a lot to celebrate. Laurel’s new Fairfield Inn held a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 9, but rooms were available as of Nov. 2.
Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings
This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
New movie starring Josh Lucas of 'Yellowstone' filming in Billings and Laurel
Local Billings and Laurel residents were asked to participate in the film through an open casting call for extras.
Montana mom details daughter’s alcohol addiction in new book
Author Melanie Schwarz melds her professional career at Rimrock Foundation with her personal passion.
KULR8
Search and Rescue Officer advocates for women in first responder positions
BILLINGS, Mont. - Red Lodge Fire Rescue promoted a Search and Rescue member, making her the only current female SAR officer in that position. "I didn't have to fight for it, it was encouraged," said Heather Trapp, a SAR Officer for Red Lodge Fire Rescue. Trapp has spent eight years...
I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop
When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Billings school district addresses privacy concerns
Billings school district has adjusted its process for approving special education bus routes to protect the privacy of its students after concerns were brought to the board earlier this year. At the board of trustee’s October meeting, Billings residents pointed out special education students’ home addresses were identified as bus...
Man facing 5 felony charges related to Montana cattle killing
The felony criminal mischief charges each carry a possible penalty of up to 10 years in a prison or a fine of up to $50,000 or both.
Billings residents concerned about Salvation Army homeless village plan
The Salvation Army's plans to build a village for the homeless in Billings have some worried about the impact on their neighborhood.
Remember That Awful Construction in Billings Heights? It’s Over!
If you remember over a year ago, I wrote about some awful construction in the Heights. The purpose of the construction was to modernize and increase the accessibility of the crosswalks, but it caused some massive backups if you were commuting early in the morning. The good news is that the project has fully completed as of today.
