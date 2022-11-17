ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Xpress

Culture war comes to Asheville school board

Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Schools proposes changes to school calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that they are proposing a one-week shift to the start and end of future school years. Officials said this shift would allow the academic semester to end before winter break. This way, midterms, finals and state testing will be finished before students leave for winter break. Officials added that they believe this adjustment would be academically beneficial to students.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Bob Jones University renews President Steve Pettit's contract

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University Board of Trustees is renewing the contract of President Steve Pettit. The announcement was released Thursday evening saying:. "The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the re-election of Steve Pettit to a three-year term as President by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The Board strongly supports the President, and is committed and enthusiastic about working together with the President and the administration to fulfill the mission of the University for God."
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
greenvillejournal.com

Community Foundation of Greenville awards $400K in grants to 17 local nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Greenville awarded $400,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits, the charity announced Nov. 18. The funds were distributed in two categories, Capacity Building Grants and the Margaret Linder Southern Endowment Fund. Capacity building grants are used to help improve an organization’s ability to achieve its mission,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

As ADHD prescriptions increase, some seek alternative treatments

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The healthcare company Trilliant Health pulled data from hundreds of thousands of people who were prescribed Adderall and found prescriptions increased about 15% from 2020-2021 for people ages 22-44. It comes as many are facing an Adderall shortage due to manufacturing issues. Vicky Olachea was...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Governor Nikki Haley to speak during event at Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Turning Point USA at Clemson University announced that former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will appear at an event they’re hosting on the school’s campus. Organizers said the event, A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road...
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.

Let's Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.
ABBEVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat

Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
GREENVILLE, SC
wach.com

South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Inland Port Terminal expands in the Upstate

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – State and local leaders teamed up Friday morning to announce that South Carolina’s Inland Port Terminal in Greer is expanding its footprint and capacity. The port’s CEO said the terminal will double its capacity for shipping and handling cargo in the next few years. Part of the expansion has already been […]
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Lights of Love serving as beacon of hope to families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ronald McDonald House in Greenville is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Lights of Love. Lights of Love is an annual tradition that brings a beacon of hope for families going through the darkest times. As the Ronald McDonald House enters the...
GREENVILLE, SC

