Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Schools proposes changes to school calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that they are proposing a one-week shift to the start and end of future school years. Officials said this shift would allow the academic semester to end before winter break. This way, midterms, finals and state testing will be finished before students leave for winter break. Officials added that they believe this adjustment would be academically beneficial to students.
WYFF4.com
Bob Jones University renews President Steve Pettit's contract
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University Board of Trustees is renewing the contract of President Steve Pettit. The announcement was released Thursday evening saying:. "The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the re-election of Steve Pettit to a three-year term as President by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The Board strongly supports the President, and is committed and enthusiastic about working together with the President and the administration to fulfill the mission of the University for God."
WIS-TV
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
greenvillejournal.com
Community Foundation of Greenville awards $400K in grants to 17 local nonprofits
The Community Foundation of Greenville awarded $400,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits, the charity announced Nov. 18. The funds were distributed in two categories, Capacity Building Grants and the Margaret Linder Southern Endowment Fund. Capacity building grants are used to help improve an organization’s ability to achieve its mission,...
Do you agree with the City Of Greenville appointing a liaison to LGBTQ groups ?
The Upstate’s largest city is set to create a new position in what they say is an effort in promoting inclusivity to the LGBTQ community. The Greenville City Council voted this week to unanimously approve a resolution to be more welcoming
WSPA 7News
Dozens of congregations’ form GOAL Justice coalition to solve issues at their root
Dozens of faith leaders are working to address the root causes of poverty, injustice, and other struggles in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Order of the Palmetto awarded to steward of ‘racial reconciliation, unity and knowledge’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Order of the Palmetto is the highest civilian honor awarded to South Carolinians who demonstrate achievement, service and contributions of statewide or national significance. And on Thursday, one Pickens County woman received the honor for being a steward of knowledge by preserving land associated...
FOX Carolina
As ADHD prescriptions increase, some seek alternative treatments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The healthcare company Trilliant Health pulled data from hundreds of thousands of people who were prescribed Adderall and found prescriptions increased about 15% from 2020-2021 for people ages 22-44. It comes as many are facing an Adderall shortage due to manufacturing issues. Vicky Olachea was...
WJCL
VIDEO: South Carolina student hit by van on first day of school gets big welcome back
An 11-year-old boy who was hit by a van on the first day of school in South Carolina surprised his classmates and friends this week when he returned to school for a visit. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on the first day of school on Aug. 16.
Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
FOX Carolina
Former Governor Nikki Haley to speak during event at Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Turning Point USA at Clemson University announced that former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will appear at an event they’re hosting on the school’s campus. Organizers said the event, A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road...
wspa.com
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released their annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/educator-groups-say-new-report-shows-sc-teacher-shortage-is-getting-worse/. Greenville Co. Schools proposes earlier start, end …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – School could start and end a week earlier in Greenville County beginning...
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
FOX Carolina
Soup Kitchen striving to address food insecurity in Spartanburg Co.
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Breaking Bread for Jesus” says it needs more food. Simply put—the needs for food insecure families continue you grow, in Spartanburg County. When the soup kitchen first started, organizers say it was only serving about 30 to 40 plates a week. Now,...
FOX Carolina
Despite development alterations, Greenville city planning still has concerns with “Woven”
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re continuing to follow a development proposal for West Greenville. The mixed-use apartment and commercial space project is called “Woven.”. This project has bounced around city officials since August. Back in October, during what was supposed to be the final reading of the...
wach.com
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
Inland Port Terminal expands in the Upstate
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – State and local leaders teamed up Friday morning to announce that South Carolina’s Inland Port Terminal in Greer is expanding its footprint and capacity. The port’s CEO said the terminal will double its capacity for shipping and handling cargo in the next few years. Part of the expansion has already been […]
FOX Carolina
Lights of Love serving as beacon of hope to families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ronald McDonald House in Greenville is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Lights of Love. Lights of Love is an annual tradition that brings a beacon of hope for families going through the darkest times. As the Ronald McDonald House enters the...
