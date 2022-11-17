ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engardio claims victory, Mar concedes race for supervisor

By Craig Lee/The Examiner, Adam Shanks
Victorious in the District 4 race, Joel Engardio is the first candidate to beat an elected incumbent supervisor in The City in more than 20 years. Craig Lee/The Examiner

After days of uncertainty, challenger Joel Engardio is now poised to defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar in the race to represent the Outer Sunset district on the Board of Supervisors.

With few votes left to count, Engardio holds a 479 vote lead over Mar as of Wednesday afternoon.

Unlike in other races that have seen shifts in voting trends as ballots were counted after Election Day, Engardio has held roughly the same margin over Mar for the last week.

On Wednesday, Mar said he called Engardio to concede and to congratulate him.

Engardio celebrated the victory.

“It was a movement of parents and residents who helped me win this historic election. They want a city that works and I look forward to getting to work so we can create our best Sa n Francisco,” Engardio said in a statement.

With his victory, Engardio became the first candidate to unseat an elected incumbent in more than 20 years.

In a letter posted to social media, Mar touted his record in office, much as he had on the campaign trail.

“My work fighting for working people and progress didn’t begin when I entered this office, and it won’t end as I leave it,” Mar wrote. “I’ve been in this movement for decades, and I’m not going anywhere.”

Engardio was a fervent supporter and backer of the recall of three school board members earlier this year, followed by the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin. He questioned how Mar could represent a district that broadly supported both recalls given that he supported neither.

He leveraged widespread distrust in city government and offered himself as an alternative to current leadership.

“I know there’s a lot to fix and it can feel daunting. But I still believe in San Francisco. There’s hope — if we change direction now,” Engardio wrote in a tweet in June. “We deserve to live in a city that works.”

Though he had run for supervisor and lost three times previously, this was Engardio’s first shot in District 4. The district’s boundaries were redrawn earlier this year to include precincts south of Sloat Boulevard, including where Engardio owns a home.

Engardio rode clear momentum into the election, but the initial results were unclear. Subsequent vote tallies did little to change that, leaving both candidates to wait.

“I want to thank the Department of Elections for a transparent and trustworthy counting process. I also want to thank every District 4 voter for participating in our democracy,” Engardio wrote.

