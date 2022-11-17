Read full article on original website
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
WSMV
How BNA travelers are dealing with airport parking and traffic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before travelers hit the road to catch that flight at BNA, they may need to double check all the things they’ll have to maneuver through before getting on the flight. That’s everything from airport traffic to parking. BNA officials said they don’t think the...
'An MRI for traffic:' Open road testing now live on I-24
It’s the only one like it in the country. TDOT expects the open road testbed to bring researchers and car-makers to Nashville to test the future of transportation in a real-world environment.
WSMV
Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
WSMV
Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting -- which also led to a crash and a car fire -- in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning.
WSMV
Mt. Juliet Fire crews fight house fire overnight
Nashville International Airport expects to see an influx of passengers as thousands plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Traffic jams on Interstate 24 have been under the microscope of researchers this week with what they’re calling the world’s largest traffic experiment.
WSMV
Nashville food truck stolen, recovered in same week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville restaurant’s food truck was stolen and recovered all in the same week. Egidio Franciosa, the owner of Il Forno restaurant on Third Avenue, says when his staff arrived to work on Tuesday, they immediately noticed their trailer was missing from the parking lot.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. Man sentenced to 25 years after...
Man on scooter steals catalytic converter from Goodlettsville church
Driving a car automatically makes you a target for catalytic converter thefts, even if the thief doesn't have a car themselves.
Police ID pedestrian who died following Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who died after a Friday evening crash.
Flo’s Front Porch on hold indefinitely due to skyrocketing construction costs
Rising costs and high inflation have caused the indefinite hold for a passion project for the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, the organization has announced.
WSMV
Nolensville PD offers extra home security for vacationers
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anyone worried about porch pirates or house intruders while out of town can put their minds at ease thanks to a new program offered by the Nolensville Police Department (NPD). NPD announced they will be offering extra patrol for homes that will be empty while occupants...
Metro police investigating deadly shooting north of downtown Nashville
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened north of downtown Nashville Friday afternoon.
20-year-old driver smashes through multiple fences and deck in Spring Hill
Residents in a Spring Hill neighborhood are on pins and needles after another car left Port Royal Road, near Duplex Road, smashing through more fences, yards and decks.
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
Woman hit with wrench before car stolen in Nashville
A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.
Titans Offensive Coordinator arrested in Williamson Co. on DUI, speeding charges
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Williamson County on DUI and speeding charges.
28-Year-Old Philip Bratton Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville on Friday night. The crash happened at Vines Creek Rd near Powell Farm Rd st around 8:43 p.m. 28-year-old Philip Bratton was driving a green 2000 Acura TL, He made an effort to stop. sped across someone's front yard before making a U-turn and speeding off in the opposite direction.
WSMV
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Late in the night in August 2020, Portland officers Ebram Azer and Tanner Craddock noticed an SUV driving without headlights on. According to an internal police investigation obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, Craddock immediately recognized the driver as Kristen Daughtry, a Portland Chamber of Commerce employee. He...
