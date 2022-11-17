ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

How BNA travelers are dealing with airport parking and traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before travelers hit the road to catch that flight at BNA, they may need to double check all the things they’ll have to maneuver through before getting on the flight. That’s everything from airport traffic to parking. BNA officials said they don’t think the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet Fire crews fight house fire overnight

Nashville International Airport expects to see an influx of passengers as thousands plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Traffic jams on Interstate 24 have been under the microscope of researchers this week with what they’re calling the world’s largest traffic experiment.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville food truck stolen, recovered in same week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville restaurant’s food truck was stolen and recovered all in the same week. Egidio Franciosa, the owner of Il Forno restaurant on Third Avenue, says when his staff arrived to work on Tuesday, they immediately noticed their trailer was missing from the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. Man sentenced to 25 years after...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Nolensville PD offers extra home security for vacationers

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anyone worried about porch pirates or house intruders while out of town can put their minds at ease thanks to a new program offered by the Nolensville Police Department (NPD). NPD announced they will be offering extra patrol for homes that will be empty while occupants...
NOLENSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy