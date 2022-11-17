ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
