* A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for all of Acadiana tonight. We will start out with quite a bit of cloud cover today, but sunshine will break through the clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will respond to the sunlight and warm into the mid 50s. A chilly breeze will be around through the day. Overnight, we will see temperatures fall below freezing across the area. Frost is also expected to develop with clear skies and light winds.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO