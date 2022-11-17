Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
kadn.com
A Cool and Damp Start to the Weekend
After a cold start to the day, we've warmed up nicely with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s to low 60s. At the same time, clouds started spreading into the region early today. Those clouds are associated with a storm system that will bring scattered showers and light rain to Acadiana as soon as this evening.
kadn.com
Freezing Temperatures Tonight
* A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for all of Acadiana tonight. We will start out with quite a bit of cloud cover today, but sunshine will break through the clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will respond to the sunlight and warm into the mid 50s. A chilly breeze will be around through the day. Overnight, we will see temperatures fall below freezing across the area. Frost is also expected to develop with clear skies and light winds.
Turkey Bowl moved to Sunday due to expected rain
After several years of playing at Clark Field, the annual event has been moved back to UL's Cajun Field.
Cold weather couldn’t stop loved ones of Mekhi Darville from holding balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - That cold weather not stopping anyone from coming out to remember a teen who was killed when he got caught in the middle of someone else’s fight. Friday evening, the friends and family of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville gathered to pay their respects. A brother...
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches
Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U...
theadvocate.com
Carencro comeback nets win against Acadiana, quarterfinal berth
The tide of Carencro’s 27-17 win over Acadiana in a Division I select regional-round playoff game on Friday turned at the end of the first half. The Wreckin’ Rams dominated the first half and looked destined to take a 10-0 lead into halftime. As time expired in the...
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
I-49 north at MM8 closed following serious crash
A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate 49 northbound in Lafayette Parish Thursday evening
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 12 in Acadiana area high school football
The Tigers’ quarterback put his team on his shoulders with 186 yards and four touchdowns rushing, in addition to passing for 67 yards and one touchdown in leading No. 28 Breaux Bridge to the quarterfinals. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic. The sophomore sensation was at it again in No. 1...
theadvocate.com
Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far
Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
UPDATE: All normal crossing routes re-opened in Opelousas
Opelousas Police officers responded the scene of an accident involving a boxcar train and a vehicle at the intersection of Raymond Street and the Railroad Crossing.
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
kadn.com
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign begins
Lafayette, La(KADN)- The sounds of the season will soon ring out, as the sites of the red donation kettles will be brought out. While out and about keep an eye out for red kettles, an ear open for singing, and the sound of ringing bells. The Salvation Army Red Kettle...
kadn.com
Northside Lafayette a longtime food desert finally gets a grocery store
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For a long time going to the northside, there have been empty grocery stores everywhere. Though now traveling a waze length for groceries is a thing of the past, as the northside finally has its own Aldi grocery store in arms reach. "We've been waiting for it...
NOLA.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
kadn.com
Bourbon Royalty Candle Company Turns a Series of Unfortunate Events Into a Triumphant Victory
Bourbon Royalty and Caroline & Co are partnering to raise money to support Healing House's fight to help those in need throughout Acadiana. Rusty Phillips of Bourbon Royalty Candle Company, joined News15 at Noon to share about the 3rd Annual Martini Glass Candle Fundraiser for Healing House. Healing House is...
Lafayette officials seeking input in upgrading north side of lafayette
In Lafayette, officials are looking for input from the community to improve the north side of the city.
Downtown officials want new Heymann Center downtown
The Downtown Development Authority has mapped out a plan for the New Heymann Performing Arts Center on Congress St.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites
Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of Carver's speed as the second-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday. Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric...
23 year-old woman opens all-inclusive photography studio
It was only a few years ago that 20-year-old Joy Spraggins started taking her craft as a photographer seriously.
