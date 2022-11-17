ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

A Cool and Damp Start to the Weekend

After a cold start to the day, we've warmed up nicely with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s to low 60s. At the same time, clouds started spreading into the region early today. Those clouds are associated with a storm system that will bring scattered showers and light rain to Acadiana as soon as this evening.
kadn.com

Freezing Temperatures Tonight

* A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for all of Acadiana tonight. We will start out with quite a bit of cloud cover today, but sunshine will break through the clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will respond to the sunlight and warm into the mid 50s. A chilly breeze will be around through the day. Overnight, we will see temperatures fall below freezing across the area. Frost is also expected to develop with clear skies and light winds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Carencro comeback nets win against Acadiana, quarterfinal berth

The tide of Carencro’s 27-17 win over Acadiana in a Division I select regional-round playoff game on Friday turned at the end of the first half. The Wreckin’ Rams dominated the first half and looked destined to take a 10-0 lead into halftime. As time expired in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far

Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette

Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign begins

Lafayette, La(KADN)- The sounds of the season will soon ring out, as the sites of the red donation kettles will be brought out. While out and about keep an eye out for red kettles, an ear open for singing, and the sound of ringing bells. The Salvation Army Red Kettle...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites

Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of Carver's speed as the second-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday. Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy