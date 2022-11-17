I’ve Tested All of the Best-Selling Luxury Foundations, But This Is the Only One That’s Actually Worth Its $100+ Price Tag

Read full article on original website
The Famous Lululemon ‘Align’ Leggings That Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Are Steeply Discounted—If You Act Fast
The brand Lululemon is almost as synonymous with the word “leggings” as Kleenex is with tissues; you say one thing and you mean the other. Lululemon is arguably the biggest household brand name when it comes to leggings. Your coolest artsy friend who lives in Seattle lives in her Lulus, and your oldest Aunt in Wichita always wears Lululemon leggings while walking her elderly chihuahua. Bottom line? It’s a massive brand.
This $12 Drugstore ‘Glotion’ Is an Affordable Alternative for the Always-Sold-Out Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter
Out of all the viral makeup trends that have graced my social feed recently (soap brows, anyone?), glowy, dewy skin might just be my favorite. My acne-prone complexion has been thanking me again and again for swapping my heavy, matte foundations with light, breathable BB creams. It seems that plenty of makeup fans have hopped on the glow wagon with me, considering my favorite sun-kissed product hasn’t been in stock for a hot minute.
I Tried 5 Best-Selling Neutral Nail Polishes—Here’s Which One Stood Out From the Rest
Anyone who knows me knows that I’m far from minimalist. As such, I’m pretty much the last person in the world who’d opt for a neutral nail color over a boldly-patterned manicure. But, with one of my best friend’s weddings on the horizon, I’ve realized that there’s a very real possibility she’ll want all her bridesmaids to wear neutral nail polish on her big day. That said, I figured it was high time to suss out the best neutral nail polish the market has to offer.
The Sneaker Brand Podiatrists Can’t Stop Recommending Is Deeply Discounted at REI—Plus Thousands of Outdoor Essentials
To state the obvious, hiking, camping, and simply being out in nature has a slew of health benefits, including decreasing stress and combatting brain fog. And this winter, REI—the retailer for all outdoor apparel, gear, and footwear—wants to help you get outdoors more often with its Gear Up and Get Out sale—one of its biggest events of the year, ahead of Black Friday.
Dermatologists, Chemists, and 13,000 Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of this Gentle-Yet-Effective Exfoliant—And It’s On Sale for Under $30
Every now and then, a skin-care product comes around that checks all the boxes—it's effective, gentle on your skin, cosmetically elegant, and reasonably priced. The Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is one of those products. Over 13,000 online reviewers give it a glowing 4.5-star rating, and skin-care experts can't stop recommending it. And right now, you can get this holy-grail product for 25 percent off.
These Custom Birthdate Necklaces Are a Stunning Gift for Everyone You Love (Including Yourself)
Buying jewelry for another person can feel like a Herculean feat. Like fragrance or flowers, jewelry is deeply personal and is often better left chosen by the person wearing it. If you are brave enough to surprise your special someone with a ring or pair of earrings, you'll still shrug and hope for the best.
This Season, You Need Easy and Functional Overalls in Your Wardrobe—These Are Best Ones, According to a Stylist
'90s babes will be excited to know that overalls are definitively on the Y2K fashion revival list. The onesie pants style we wore during our childhood is back in a big way, maximizing comfort and convenience in updated ways that we're all about this fall and winter season. Give us a one-and-done fashion ensemble, and we're happy as clams. Before getting to the list of the best overalls to add to your wardrobe, let’s consider why a stylist says they deserve a hanger in your closet—now and always.
25 Holiday Gifts for the Beauty Lovers in Your Life (That You’ll Want Add to Your Own Wishlist)
Are you shopping for someone who practically lives the beauty aisle? You know, the person with a meticulously-curated bathroom vanity, who loves to scroll beauty TikTok, and never misses a step in their skin-care routine? If that sounds like the person (or people) on your list, then chances are, you're probably a little overwhelmed with holiday shopping for them. With hoards of new, buzzy products launching everyday, it can be tough to suss out the ones that are really worth gifting this holiday season and will elicit the most excitement from the beauty buffs in your life.
8 Affordable (and Seriously Cool) Wellness Gifts Under $20 You Can Get at CVS
Every year, no matter how quickly you cruise through your holiday shopping list, there are always those last few people who leave you stumped. You know the ones: your coworker, your neighbor, your kid's teacher—the people you want to give just a little something to show them that you care.
Chinese Facial Tools Brand Yang Face Wants You To Re-Think Where You’re Buying Your Jade Rollers
When you use your jade roller to release jaw tension or reduce under-eye puffiness, you're relying on the gua sha, the act of applying pressure and scraping the skin to elicit an internal healing effect. It's been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for centuries and can be performed with everything from a soup spoon to bare knuckles.
Smart, Connected Pilates Reformers Are Here. But Are They Worth the Price?
If you’ve managed to avoid dropping stacks of cash on building out a home workout setup over the last few pandemic years, kudos. Many people have invested thousands of dollars into exercise equipment, like Pelotons (which some have ended up using more than others). But a new class of luxury at-home fitness machines is here, and it might take the high-priced cake.
‘I’m a Vascular Doctor, and These Are the 10 Best Compression Socks for Travel’
It's officially one of the busiest times of year to travel. Not only are we looking at long flights and road trips—but also long wait times and layovers, too. Basically, if you plan on traveling soon, be prepared to sit. A lot. If you're just settling back into a life on the road (or in the air), we highly recommend you gear yourself with flight essentials to make life more comfortable, like your neck pillow, a book, and comfortable shoes. But perhaps the most important (yet forgotten) travel must-have of all: compression socks.
Shoppers in Their 50s Say These Biodegradable Eye Masks De-Puff Tired Under Eyes in Minutes—And They’re Under $30
'Tis the season for exhaustion, with heavy eye bags to match. Between traveling home for the holidays, hosting friends and family, and ticking off your shopping list, the holidays are... a lot. Even though it's not even Thanksgiving yet, our faces are already doing a bad job hiding the festivity-induced fatigue.
What You Should Look for if You Want Just One Pair of Gym Shoes To Run, Lift, and Move in—According to Podiatrists and Trainers
Go to almost any athletic footwear site these days, and you're likely to find a number of different shoes for running, walking, lifting, and a bunch of various sports. But what if you want just one great multitasker that can do it all? Maybe you’re someone who swears by two-for-one cardio and strength classes like Barry’s and Orangetheory, or you simply don’t like to overcrowd your closet with multiple pairs of sneakers. How do you choose just a single pair of gym shoes?
This Portable Squatty Potty Is a Life-Saver for Holiday Travel and Being Away From Your Regular Bathroom Routine
We’ve never been ones to shy away from talking about poop. From tips on relieving constipation and the best foods to keep you regular, to investigating what the color of your stool really means, we’ll stop at nothing to help your potty break go as smoothly as possible (no pun intended). Which is why we absolutely had to share our latest-and-greatest toilet-time essential, guaranteed to give you a great poop wherever you go. Meet the Travel Porta Squatty ($30), the foldable, compact version of the original Squatty Potty that's going to be your bowels' saving grace when you head home for the holidays.
4 Common Mistakes That Are Making Your Skin Look Even Drier, According to a Professional Makeup Artist
Putting on makeup over dry, flaky skin isn't easy. And while you may turn to products like foundation and concealer to enhance the look of your complexion, if you don't apply them correctly, you can actually make that dryness more apparent. So we tapped Neil Scibelli, a makeup artist in New York City, to share the dry-skin makeup mistakes you don't want to make.
‘I’ve Been a Spa Director for Over 20 Years—These Are the 3 Most Important Rules I’ve Learned About Beauty’
Sam Cooper has been a spa director for over 20 years. She started her career working at Canyon Ranch, a luxury health and wellness spa with four locations (and three new ones to come) around the county, while she was in college. Then, she moved on to a few other spas and was one of the people who helped open the first Equinox Spa in the '90s. In time, she made her way back to Canyon Ranch and now serves as the resort's director of spa, fitness, and beauty.
Hate Putting On Body Lotion? Here Are 3 Ways To Keep Your Skin Moisturized Without It
My name is Kara Jillian Brown, and I hate putting on body lotion. Typically, it's something I do when I have to, like throwing some lotion on my arms and legs before I go outside while wearing a dress. But if I'm just chilling at home, chances are my legs are so ashy I could start a fire. I know this isn't good for my skin, but since I'm in my 20s, I don't really notice any long-term effects. As I get older, though, I know that my skin will get drier and drier, and having a moisture routine is key to having healthy, radiant skin.
Save Up to 60% Off on These Oprah-Beloved Slippers That Feel Like You’re Walking on Clouds—Ahead of Black Friday
There's no better time to save than the holiday season. Right now, it's sales galore with discounts on outdoor gear, the famous "Blanket Shirt," and celeb-beloved Lululemon leggings. As if the deals couldn't get any better, slipper brand Dearfoams (yes, the one Oprah loves) is hosting a pre-holiday sale, offering 60 percent off on comfy, poofy, and snuggly slippers that will have you feeling like you're walking on clouds.
Don’t Wait Until Black Friday—You Have 12 Hours To Snag One of Nectar’s Award-Winning Mattresses On Super Sale
If you’ve ever struggled with getting a good night’s sleep, you know that sleep can affect pretty much everything—from your immune system and heart health to your entire outlook on life. That, and the fact that we spend about one third of our life sleeping (or trying to) is reason enough to invest in a good mattress. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the best times to make the oftentimes pricey but worth it sleep investment—and Nectar, the award-winning mattress company loved by over 4 million sleepers, is helping you get ahead of the game by offering big mattress deals early.
