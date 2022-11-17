I’ve Tested All of the Best-Selling Luxury Foundations, But This Is the Only One That’s Actually Worth Its $100+ Price Tag

We’ve never been ones to shy away from talking about poop. From tips on relieving constipation and the best foods to keep you regular, to investigating what the color of your stool really means, we’ll stop at nothing to help your potty break go as smoothly as possible (no pun intended). Which is why we absolutely had to share our latest-and-greatest toilet-time essential, guaranteed to give you a great poop wherever you go. Meet the Travel Porta Squatty ($30), the foldable, compact version of the original Squatty Potty that's going to be your bowels' saving grace when you head home for the holidays.

