AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Shough put together two long scoring drives and Texas Tech defeated Iowa State 14-10 on Saturday night. Shough gave the Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Baylor Cupp with 6:10 remaining in the game, capping a 13-play, 77-yard drive.

AMES, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO