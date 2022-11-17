ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen with final thoughts on Michigan State

Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media to share his final public thoughts before Indiana’s Saturday meeting with Michigan State. The Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6) and Spartans (5-5, 3-4) kick at Noon Eastern at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Video credit: IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Yardbarker

Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Comeback

Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’

The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Bloomington, Indiana on March 5 to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. When they do, it’s hard to imagine Michigan star Hunter Dickinson will get a positive welcome to the Hoosier State. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast this week, Dickinson had a lot to say about the Hoosiers and their Read more... The post Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thedailyhoosier.com

IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect

It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Villanova

Villanova made its first appearance at Breslin Center Friday night as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, and the Wildcats nearly came away with their first major win under new head coach Kyle Neptune. The host Spartans saw their 16-point second half lead trimmed to one with less than a minute to play, and Villanova had the ball late with a chance to silence a home crowd that reached deafening levels at different stages.
EAST LANSING, MI
thedailyhoosier.com

Indiana looks to reverse fortunes in road games on Friday at Xavier

Road games have not been kind to Indiana men’s basketball in recent history. Over the last five seasons, IU owns a 14-40 record in true road games. That mark was 3-8 last season, when the Hoosiers endured some particularly painful results on the road. IU lost in double-overtime at Syracuse, blew leads against Wisconsin and Ohio State, and lost tight games at Penn State and Purdue.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (11/17)

Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy