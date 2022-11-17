ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now

By Carolyn Grindrod | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9DtJ_0jDh4tNm00

(The Center Square) – Approximately 63 percent of Utah’s public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state’s resource management plan.

But could the oversight for Utah’s public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state?

Executive Director of the State’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Redge Johnson told the State Federalism Committee this week that, while the possibility of that scenario is currently unlikely, co-management in the future may not be off the table.

“There is a lot of case law out there that talks about the authorities of the federal agencies and whether they could do that. That would have to change…If we could get a change in federal code, absolutely,” Johnson said.

Currently, federal lands in the state are managed by the U.S. Forest Service and/or the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. According to Utah’s 2023 draft of the state’s Resource Management Plan, Utah receives a little less than half of the revenue generated from the public lands.

State Rep. Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi, posed the question to Johnson during the committee meeting, after he told the committee he had met with a former U.S. Secretary of the Interior several years ago to discuss the possibility. Christofferson was told that the state would need to submit its own management plan, he added.

“I see where this [the Resource Management Plan] could be a real tool in helping us to say…We want to manage our own public lands here and here’s our plan, [then] submit that and see what we can do,” said Christofferson.

According to Utah’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office website, the state first created its official plan for public land and resource management in 2018. The plan, updated annually, was developed as a collaborative from county plans that had been developed under a mandate the previous year.

Johnson said that the state’s plan currently helps the state be consistent in meeting the federal requirements for public lands as well as help keeping accountability for the federal agencies who manage the lands.

“Right now, we’re using the state resource management plan for consistency though,” said Johnson.

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?

SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Largest Military Base in Utah

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.) ...
OGDEN, UT
kuer.org

Avian flu has hit Utah’s turkey flocks hard this year

Avian influenza has been especially bad in the U.S. Forty-six states and over 50 million birds have been affected since February. The virus occurs naturally in wild birds and is spread through nasal and oral discharges and fecal droppings. It’s almost uniformly fatal to turkeys, chickens, ducks and waterfowl.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Texas group sues Biden administration over climate agenda

(The Center Square) – The Texas Public Policy Foundation filed lawsuits against three federal agencies accusing them of failing to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests about their involvement with implementing the Biden administration's climate policies in accordance with the Paris Agreement. On his first day in office,...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Lake lawyers up, issues cryptic statement after Hobbs takes governor race

(The Center Square) – Kari Lake says she’s “still in this fight,” not making clear whether she’s referring to her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor or whether she plans to take legal action regarding the election. “For two years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona, and this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying,” Lake said. “When we called on Katie Hobbs to recuse herself over a year ago, they ridiculed us. It turns out...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Federal appeals court strikes down horseracing safety law as unconstitutional

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act unconstitutional on Friday because it "delegates unsupervised power to a private entity." A three-judge appeals court panel reversed a lower court decision in the lawsuit filed by the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and others in March 2021. The lawsuit — along with another involving Louisiana, West Virginia and other horse racing interests — challenged the constitutionality of the HISA, which created the nonprofit...
LOUISIANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Early season storms help bolster Utah’s snowpack

Skiers, snowboarders and the mountains alike are benefiting from the early season snowfall in Utah, and while state water officials are excited to see the wet weather, they remain cautious. The water year, which began on Oct 1., is off to a strong start as frequent winter storms in late...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Senate Bill would wrest most authority from Ohio State Board of Education

(The Center Square) – Legislation introduced to the Ohio Senate proposes to overhaul the Ohio State Board of Education and remove nearly all its authority and duties. If Senate Bill 178, introduced to Ohio State Senate’s Primary and Secondary Education committee by State Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, passes as written, the authority of the OSBE would be limited to approving Ohio teacher certifications. In place of a superintendent of public...
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy