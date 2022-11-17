ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

DHHS urgers Mainers to order their free tests for Covid-19

STATEWIDE– The holiday season is right around the corner and Maine health officials are reminding you that Covid-19 is still here. Maine DHHS is encouraging you to order free, at-home Covid-19 tests. Every month each household can get one free kit of five rapid tests mailed to their home...
Foxcroft Academy football pining for back-to-back state titles

DOVER-FOXCROFT – Defending champions Foxcroft Academy will Lisbon/St. Dominic on Saturday for the Class D football crown. They are also playing for chance to win two straight titles for the first time in program history. “It’s a good feeling to know that it’s starting to pay off,” said senior...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME

