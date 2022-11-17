Read full article on original website
Paul Culbertson
2d ago
I watched Hogan's Hero's all the time when I was young. It was a great show. All wars were bad, but the holocaust was an example of man's inhumanity to man. We should Never forget and always work to rid this earth of such evil.
ChalRudd67
2d ago
I had no idea. I loved the show. The entire cast was great. This is truly a revelation to know what they lived and shared together. We will never forget.
Cindy Trusty
2d ago
Father be with this family as they walk this Grief Journey and comfort them as only You can Amen RIP LEBEAU
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. He was 96. Clary died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area, niece Brenda Hancock said Thursday. “He never let those horrors defeat him,” Hancock said of Clary’s wartime experience as a youth. “He never let them take the joy out of his life. He tried to spread that joy to others through his singing and his dancing and his painting.” When he recounted his life to students, he told them, “Don’t ever hate,” Hancock said. “He didn’t let hate overcome the beauty in this world.”
