Read full article on original website
Harvey Williams
3d ago
Now where the other 2 and where them guns at or you can take this ride alone..should have happened in Dupage County...
Reply
4
No excuse for this! fix yourselves#
2d ago
This is the difference in our races…. We turn crimminals into be prosecuted you let them at your dinner table
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect killed, 2 facing charges after robbing Frankfort bar with fake guns: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Two Chicago area men were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of Ryan's Pub in Unincorporated Frankfort earlier this year. The Will County Sheriff said Alvin Hodge, 23, from Chicago and Rashe Caldwell, 25, from Riverdale were both charged with armed robbery. On April 30...
Zion man on parole spits on deputy's face during arrest, brags about having disease
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Zion man is facing multiple charges after spitting on a Lake County deputy's face while being arrested Saturday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a Beach Park woman was driving home around 12:45 a.m. when she noticed a car following her. When the woman...
Police questioning person of interest in fatal shooting, robbery at Calumet City mall
Police have a person of interest regarding Wednesday afternoon’s robbery and fatal shooting of a security guard at the River Oaks Mall. According to Calumet City police, the suspect is being questioned by detectives.
fox32chicago.com
2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police
CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
Drunk Illinois Woman Calls 911 Several Times From Walmart Parking Lot
A highly intoxicated Illinois woman called 911 several times from a Wisconsin Walmart parking lot...for no reason. Kenosha News. When I start reading a story the originates from a Walmart parking lot, I know this should be good. Karen A. Kline was arrested for a BUNCH of charges...and she basically...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop arrested at training academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor
CHICAGO - A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd....
Cook County sheriff wants to track residents' vehicles in the event they're stolen
COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office needs your help unlocking an anti-car theft tool. The sheriff has launched an online consent form, giving his office the ability to access tracking data from your car's manufacturer in the event that it is stolen. Most cars made after 2015 have...
cwbchicago.com
#49: Chicago man stabbed acquaintance 30 times while awaiting trial for two felony cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old North Side man stabbed an acquaintance 30 times for no apparent reason while awaiting trial for multiple counts of robbery and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court. In addition to those pending matters, Avondre Carroll has been arrested by Chicago police...
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody
GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
cwbchicago.com
Gunman killed 2 people with one bullet during altercation in the South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors on Friday said a suburban man killed two people with one bullet during a fight outside a South Loop business in September. Andre Nelson, 57, was ordered held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder by Judge Susana Ortiz. The events leading up to the...
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say
A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Plato Township after authorities say he tried passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old charged in West Loop armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old is being charged after a woman was carjacked in West Loop this August. Police say the teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton on the Near West Side. On Aug. 12 three offenders forcefully took a car from a 24-year-old woman...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon arrested near Pace bus stop in Niles for possessing gun near school
NILES, Ill. - A convicted felon was arrested after allegedly possessing a gun near a school in Niles Thursday. At about 8:48 a.m., Niles police responded to a report of a man with a gun in front of Notre Dame College Prep. According to police, witnesses reported that a male...
fox32chicago.com
Man working at Loop business robbed at gunpoint: police
CHICAGO - A man was working at a business in the Loop Friday afternoon when he was robbed at gunpoint. A 33-year-old man was working inside of a commercial business in the 100 block of West Adams when he was approached by an unknown offender, police said. The offender produced...
Questions mount after security guard killed in River Oaks Mall shooting
There are mounting questions from businesses inside the Calumet City mall after a mall security guard was shot and killed there.
Chicago man charged with murder after allegedly shooting another in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man from Chicago's South Side is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Police say Calvin Mines was identified as the man who shot and killed another 40-year-old man in South Shore around 1 p.m. on Nov. 16. Mines and the victim were...
Comments / 12