Fred Stanley Gearhart, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Stanley Gearhart, 86, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home with his son by his side. He was born September 27, 1936, in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert Samuel and the late Daisy Marie (Kauffman) Gearhart.
Robert Keith Mohn, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Keith Mohn, 71, passed away early Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Robert, affectionately known by “Keith,” was born November 5, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert “Bus” and Roberta “Helen” Taylor Mohn.
Youngstown State keeps playoff pulse with incredible rally over Southern Illinois
YSU improves to 7-4 on the season and will await the selection committees' decision on a potential at-large bid into the FCS. Youngstown State keeps playoff pulse with incredible …. YSU improves to 7-4 on the season and will await the selection committees' decision on a potential at-large bid into...
Thomas E. Kingsley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Kingsley, 66, of Boardman passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Tom was born on December 17, 1955 in Youngstown to parents W. Ernest and Cornelia Kingsley, of Austintown. He was involved in many sports, specifically in wrestling at...
Shirley A. Mowchan, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Mowchan, 85, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022, at her home. Shirley was born January 23, 1937, in Ramey, Pennsylvania, the youngest of ten children born to Herman Miller and Maude Martin Miller. She came to the Youngstown area in the...
Late touchdown pushes Warren JFK to regional title over Danville
With the win, Warren JFK advances to face Newark Catholic in the Division VII state semifinals next Saturday. Late touchdown pushes Warren JFK to regional title …. With the win, Warren JFK advances to face Newark Catholic in the Division VII state semifinals next Saturday. Benefit raises money for Diabetes...
Karen L. Simmons, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Simmons, 57, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born September 6, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Edward and Georgia Blanche (Hamilton) Brister. Karen was a lifetime member of...
Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats
The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Lawrence W. Votaw, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence W. Votaw, 82, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 11, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 26, 1940, in Salem, son of the late Leroy and Helen (Smith) Votaw. Lawrence worked as a truck driver for Lowry Supply and Herron...
Gracelyn Rae Heck, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily and David Heck welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Gracelyn Rae Heck, into the world on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:59 a.m. After spending precious hours with her loving mommy, daddy and grandparents, Gracie passed away peacefully in her Daddy’s arms. She was lifted by an army of angels up to Heaven to be with Jesus.
Catherine Ulrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ulrich, 90, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, November 13, 2022, at her home. Catherine was born March 8, 1932, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Michael and Martha Bayus Varsho, and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Struthers High...
Scott D. MacDonald, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott D. MacDonald, 45, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at University Hospital in Cleveland following a brief illness. Scott was born September 29, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Stewart and Gayle (Olson) MacDonald. He attended Kent State University and Culinary...
Ronald James Helle, Sr., New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald James Helle, Sr., age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at UPMC Jameson. He was born on April 16, 1954 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Russell and Clara (Candioto) Helle. Ronald was employed for many years in the maintenance department...
James Arthur Sabella, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Reverend Doctor James “Jim” Arthur Sabella wholeheartedly loved and served his Lord, his family and the missionaries and people of Southeast Europe. Born August 9, 1958, to Joel and Nancy (Venditti) Sabella in Youngstown, Ohio, Jim went to be with Jesus on...
Edward Lee Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Lee Morgan, 69, of formerly of Warren, departed this life Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 12:58 p.m. at his residence, following a short illness. He was born July 13, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James P. and Antonia Smith Morgan, residing in...
Joan Ida Italiano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Ida Italiano (January 17, 1943 – November 13, 2022) died peacefully at her residence with her family by her side. Born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, Joan was the youngest child of Herbert E. Stevens and Helen (Dunkle) Stevens. She was a 1961...
Jenna Nicole Bonetti, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenna Nicole Bonetti, 31, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. at her home in Kansas. She was born September 23, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jenna enjoyed diamond paintings, taking long walks and laughing with friends and spending time with family. She...
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
James E. Sehon, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Sehon, 83, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. James was born August 23, 1939 in Youngstown,Ohio, a son to Emil and Helen (Horvat) Cihon. James proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He...
