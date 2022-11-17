ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans' narrow House win leaves Pelosi's fate uncertain

By Alexander Nazaryan, Yahoo News
WASHINGTON — “DEMOCRAT ELECTED IN SAN FRANCISCO,” said the headline of the brief article on page 20 of the New York Times for June 3, 1987. It noted that the Democrat, who would represent San Francisco in Washington, was “prominent in national Democratic circles as a fund-raiser and party organization worker.”

That Democrat , who would use that organizational and fundraising prowess to become the leader of her party in the House, the first and only woman to hold that position. During Donald Trump's presidency, she was the face of the Democratic resistance, never more so than when she shredded a paper copy of his 2020 state of the union address, which he had just finished delivering. More substantively, she while also .

She could be equally adept at fending off members of her own party, . When she was elected speaker in 2020, there was no Democratic insurgency to speak of and Pelosi became once more, , "the most powerful woman in Washington."

Whether she will finally relinquish that power is one of the top questions in Washington today. Although the congressional midterms were far from the Republican rout some predicted, the GOP did win back control of the House, where it will have a narrow majority. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California to be the new speaker, and far-right figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia will emerge from the sidelines to sit on prominent committees.

Republicans seemed more thrilled by Pelosi's ouster from the speakership than by McCarthy's elevation, which was fraught with internecine strife. "House Republicans delivered on our promise to fire Nancy Pelosi and serve as a check on Joe Biden's disastrous agenda," .

Though she has to relinquish her gavel, Pelosi remains a member of Congress, given the ease with which she won re-election last week. But ill she want to lead a disempowered minority party through two years of partisan investigation, or will she conclude that the time is right for a change?

Among those pressing her to delay retirement is President Biden. "I hope you stick," after the midterms.

Even in the House, losses were not as great as some had projected, with Reps. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Marcy Kaptur in Ohio easily overcoming pro-Trump challengers in districts Republicans had hoped to win. But among those who were ousted was Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, who headed the Democrats' electoral campaign committee. Since his defeat, , in a show of the kind of familial discord Pelosi is well known to despise.

Pelosi that other House members want her to remain as leader, but as with Biden — — questions of generational change are unignorable.

Now 82 years old, Pelosi and her fellow octogenarian House leaders — Steny Hoyer of Maryland, 83, and James Clyburn of South Carolina, 82 — have to decide if it’s finally time to step aside and allow a younger class of Democrats to step into power.

"I think it's time for a new generation of leadership in Congress," .

Many believe that she is preparing to anoint of New York as her successor. Jeffries would be the first Black party leader in Congress

Phillips said that Jeffries “would make a fine leader for our caucus,” voicing an opinion that is widely shared by congressional Democrats.

The question of Pelosi's future comes as her husband Paul recovers from late last month that left him seriously injured. The assailant, Paul DePape, had been looking for Nancy Pelosi, using the same cry — "Where's Nancy?" — that had animated the violent rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The attack was a reminder of how consistently Republicans over the years — and of how readily some conservative outlets amplify violent rhetoric laced with conspiratorial insinuation.

Pelosi has acknowledged that the attack on her husband is a factor as she ponders her own future. "I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two," before the midterm election. Just how last Tuesday's results have further altered her thinking is something of a mystery.

"Everyone I think is frozen by the situation," . McCarthy's election clarifies little for Democrats, other than to remind them that they have their own internal party politics to address.

When she was easily elected by her fellow Democrats to serve as speaker once again in 2020, .

Some congressional observers believed that if Democrats fared especially poorly in the midterms, Pelosi would announce her retirement from Congress, as opposed to simply giving up her bid for another speakership. If she were to do so, she would be following in the footsteps of Newt Gingrich, the House Speaker from Georgia who engineered the impeachment of Bill Clinton. He announced his retirement from Congress after the 1998 midterms, widely seen as.

Since no such rebuke came in the 2022 midterms, Pelosi may see little reason to leave.

"I don't have any plans to step away from Congress,"

