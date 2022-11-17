Read full article on original website
Related
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished
Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he's running for president again in 2024, ending months of speculation about his future plans. Serving two non-consecutive terms would be highly unusual, as just one other US president in history has done so, according to CNN. Trump's big announcement speech, which was televised from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — notably, the same place the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents following the execution of a search warrant in August, per The New York Times — was also loaded with inaccuracies, per CNN.
Donald Trump's Reinstated Twitter Sparks Big Unanswered Question
Donald Trump is officially back on Twitter and let's just say that social media certainly has some strong words about it. Elon Musk was the first to make the announcement when he tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," while also adding the Latin term, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," which translates to "The voice of the people (is) the voice of God." This all came after Musk conducted a poll in which the majority of Twitter users agreed the former president's account should be brought back to life after it was banned in January of 2021 following the storm of the Capitol Building by insurrectionists. Trump was blamed for inciting the violent mob, an allegation he has denied. A few months after his ban, Trump claimed that Twitter had gotten "boring" without him on it, according to Newsweek.
Inside Tiffany Trump's Stunning Wedding
Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony held at the twice-impeached former president's home in Palm Beach, Florida, the Mar-A-Lago Club. Tiffany and Boulos married on November 12, 2022, and almost had their wedding day knocked out by the approaching Hurricane Nicole, which wrecked parts of the Atlantic coast ahead of the big day.
Trump news – live: Republicans rejoice after Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter
After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.US representative from Texas, Troy Nehls, shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.It was after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s...
Writer E. Jean Carroll Is Preparing To Sue Donald Trump For Alarming Alleged Crimes
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault. Former President Donald Trump, who recently announced that he will be running for president in 2024, has seen some major criticism recently (Via Fox News). Since his reelection bid announcement, Trump has lost some major supporters that once sung his praises, including multiple media outliers that previously favored his policies. His continued efforts to undermine and deny the election results back in 2020 — which resulted in a brutal attack on the Capitol building — was the last straw for many of his supporters, per Brookings. These events also led to a less-than-optimal midterm election for many politicians that supported Trump's rhetoric. But the former president's history of alleged illegal activity actually dates back decades.
Melania's Silence Over Donald Trump's Announcement Is Speaking Volumes
While Donald Trump's announcement to run for the president of the United States a third time has amassed a mixed reaction from the public, one figure has been noticeably quiet. Melania Trump, the former first lady and Donald Trump's wife, has not posted about his bid on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.
Donald Trump's Legal Troubles Are Still Going To Be At The Forefront Despite Re-Election Bid
Donald Trump had been involved in at least 3,500 legal actions spanning multiple decades when he kicked off his first campaign for president in 2016, per USA Today. Now, Trump's current legal troubles will continue through his third bid for the presidency. Former Justice Department prosecutor Michael Weinstein told the...
Letter: A pink trickle
As I write this Sunday morning, the infamous “Red Wave” seems to have petered out to barely a pinkish trickle. Good news for this country and the majority of its people who value truth, democracy, women’s rights, human rights and who value their voting rights without fear of militia extremists patrolling polling places trying to intimidate voters. Unlike most of my fellow non GQP members however, I’m not as giddy and positive that sanity and cooperation will return soon. The voting was too close, the...
Natasha Owens Performs for Former President Donald J. Trump at the America First Experience and Gala at Mar A Lago
Natasha Owens performs at the America First Policy Institute Experience and Gala at the Mar A Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Former President Donald J. Trump watches Natasha Owens perform at the America First Policy Institute Experience and Gala
The List
59K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0