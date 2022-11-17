Donald Trump is officially back on Twitter and let's just say that social media certainly has some strong words about it. Elon Musk was the first to make the announcement when he tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," while also adding the Latin term, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," which translates to "The voice of the people (is) the voice of God." This all came after Musk conducted a poll in which the majority of Twitter users agreed the former president's account should be brought back to life after it was banned in January of 2021 following the storm of the Capitol Building by insurrectionists. Trump was blamed for inciting the violent mob, an allegation he has denied. A few months after his ban, Trump claimed that Twitter had gotten "boring" without him on it, according to Newsweek.

4 HOURS AGO