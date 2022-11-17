Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
WFMZ-TV Online
Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
WFMZ-TV Online
Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive today. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
15 affordable Easton homes coming to 7 blighted lots with 1 flexible design plan
Easton is blessed with a booming real estate market, according to the city’s redevelopment authority. Now Easton Redevelopment Authority program manager Michael Brett is tasked with finding ways to make more of the city’s new homes affordable to low- and moderate-income families.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lights at the Lake brighten up Jim Thorpe, all for a good cause, for a 2nd season
JIM THORPE, Pa. - As the holidays draw nearer, we're finding more opportunities to see those beautiful lights pop up all over Pennsylvania. 69 News visited the Poconos Friday night to check out "Lights at the Lake." Organizers say it's shining brighter this year, and all proceeds go straight to a good cause.
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
Bucks County Man Transforms His Front Yard Into a Professionally-Made Model Rail Yard
A Bucks County man has turned his front yard into a full scaler model train rail yard. Video editor Lyndsey Teague documented the fun project for 6ABC Action News. From a creative hobby to a professional setup, Tony, of Upper Bucks County, got his first train set when he was 11. He said he was hooked ever since.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pen Argyl High School wraps up 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Pen Argyl High School wrapped up its "Stuff the Bus" campaign Thursday afternoon. Students and teachers donated food for families in need in Pen Argyl so they can have a full Thanksgiving meal. Items were being collected since Halloween.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We just want people to have fun': New BYOB cafe to feature nearly 300 board games in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A downtown Easton business will soon be serving up cheese balls, chicken sandwiches and chili bacon nachos alongside Clue, Catan and Connect 4. Punch Out Games, a board game cafe offering food, drinks and space to play nearly 300 board games, is set to open within the next few weeks at 161 Northampton St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Village in Easton to open
EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Consignment and boutique shop opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There were smiling faces at a ribbon cutting and grand opening in Quakertown Friday morning. Maimie's Closet is a new consignment and boutique shop on West Broad Street. The shop sells "lightly used" clothing and more. The store has jewelry and racks and racks of coats, boots,...
sanatogapost.com
Local Police Agencies Accept Unwanted Guns Saturday
NORRISTOWN PA – Law enforcement personnel at five western Montgomery County locations will be available Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accept area residents’ unwanted firearms, during the second of two free gun turn-in events organized by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. The first was held Wednesday (Nov. 16).
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
WNEP-TV 16
Sweet success for family bakery — On The Pennsylvania Road
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The busiest time of the year for bakeries starts in a few days. Jon Meyer visited one in Lackawanna County that has been in the same family for 110 years. He shows us their recipe for success in this week's trip On The Pennsylvania Road. Take...
Comments / 0