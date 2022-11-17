ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive today. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pen Argyl High School wraps up 'Stuff the Bus' campaign

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Pen Argyl High School wrapped up its "Stuff the Bus" campaign Thursday afternoon. Students and teachers donated food for families in need in Pen Argyl so they can have a full Thanksgiving meal. Items were being collected since Halloween.
PEN ARGYL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Winter Village in Easton to open

EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Consignment and boutique shop opens in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There were smiling faces at a ribbon cutting and grand opening in Quakertown Friday morning. Maimie's Closet is a new consignment and boutique shop on West Broad Street. The shop sells "lightly used" clothing and more. The store has jewelry and racks and racks of coats, boots,...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Police Agencies Accept Unwanted Guns Saturday

NORRISTOWN PA – Law enforcement personnel at five western Montgomery County locations will be available Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accept area residents’ unwanted firearms, during the second of two free gun turn-in events organized by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. The first was held Wednesday (Nov. 16).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

