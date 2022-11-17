ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TN

WREG

Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after shots fired at Whitehaven MPD station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing serious charges after police say she fired shots at personnel outside the Raines Station Precinct. Maleka Isom has been charged with aggravated assault on a first responder after MPD said she fired shots at the Raines Station. An officer advised that while on duty, he saw a suspicious […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man hurt in Berclair shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting late Friday night. At approximately 11 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hemingway Avenue, off Tant Road, in the Berclair area. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested from Camden home in ongoing drug investigation

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Monday night as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Benton County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 26-year-old Wesley Jenkins, of Camden, and 31-year-old Kayla Hampton, of Huntingdon, were taken into custody at a home in Camden. A news release...
CAMDEN, TN
WBBJ

Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man intentionally fires shots toward pregnant girlfriend’s stomach: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis. According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester. During the argument, the woman told police that Butler […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cbp.gov

CBP K9 “Yoko” Regularly Seizes Marijuana in Memphis

MEMPHIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 Yoko and his partner, CBP Officer Boyce, work at the Port of Memphis, averaging two drug seizures per shift. Yoko, a four-year-old German shepherd, was bred in Germany, purchased from a U.S. vendor and immigrated to the U.S. to attend K9 training in Front Royal, Virginia.
MEMPHIS, TN

