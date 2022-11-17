MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO