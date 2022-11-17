Read full article on original website
Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
Woman charged after shots fired at Whitehaven MPD station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing serious charges after police say she fired shots at personnel outside the Raines Station Precinct. Maleka Isom has been charged with aggravated assault on a first responder after MPD said she fired shots at the Raines Station. An officer advised that while on duty, he saw a suspicious […]
Inmate seriously injured in altercation with cellmate at Shelby County jail, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate at the Shelby County jail was seriously injured during an altercation with his cellmate, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Corrections staff found the inmate shortly after midnight on Nov. 18. Staff performed lifesaving procedures until Memphis Fire Department paramedics arrived.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a Hit and Run crash on Thursday. The crash happened in the area of New Allen Road and Ridgemont Ave at around 12:40 a.m. A pedestrian is seriously injured in the crash.
Fourth man wanted in connection to murder of Young Dolph, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect has been named in the killing of rapper Young Dolph, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Jermarcus Johnson is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder. He is described as 5′7″, 153 pounds, medium complexion, with dreadlocks, police said. Sources...
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
Man hurt in Berclair shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting late Friday night. At approximately 11 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hemingway Avenue, off Tant Road, in the Berclair area. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
Death investigation underway at Raleigh apartments; man detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed at a Raleigh apartment complex. “It’s scary, and it’s basically near my door,” one resident said. At approximately 9:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Summit Arbors Circle, at The Summit Apartments complex, right outside Bartlett.
Man charged in armed carjacking, robbery, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint. On Nov. 12, a woman told police she met a man in the 4400 block of Knight Arnold to sell him a pair of shoes she had advertised on Facebook, according to an affidavit.
2 arrested from Camden home in ongoing drug investigation
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Monday night as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Benton County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 26-year-old Wesley Jenkins, of Camden, and 31-year-old Kayla Hampton, of Huntingdon, were taken into custody at a home in Camden. A news release...
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Woman charged after 17-year-old boy carjacked at work following robbery attempt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after a teenager was carjacked at his job following an attempted robbery the day before. The incident happened Nov. 8 in front of a home in the 300 block of Sullivan. A 17-year-old boy reported he was sitting in his car, a...
Two men found dead after barricade situation in Southwest Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a barricade situation on Heartland Lane Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. According to MPD, one man shot another man he was related to inside of the home and then barricaded himself inside with a 4-year-old girl. MPD said officers...
Man intentionally fires shots toward pregnant girlfriend’s stomach: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis. According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester. During the argument, the woman told police that Butler […]
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/17/22 – 11/18/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
CBP K9 “Yoko” Regularly Seizes Marijuana in Memphis
MEMPHIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 Yoko and his partner, CBP Officer Boyce, work at the Port of Memphis, averaging two drug seizures per shift. Yoko, a four-year-old German shepherd, was bred in Germany, purchased from a U.S. vendor and immigrated to the U.S. to attend K9 training in Front Royal, Virginia.
