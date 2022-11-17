ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyFeM_0jDh2ya900

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done.

A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple vehicles on fire.

Fire department officials at the scene said about 10 scrap vehicles were lost to the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are investigating after Columbus police discovered a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a reported drowning and found a body in a pond along the Camp Chase Rail Trail at Wilson Road Park, near South Wilson Road. The victim, an adult […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in South Linden shooting

One dead in South Linden shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gqXK6m. One dead in South Linden shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gqXK6m. Columbus police discovered a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. Drowning death investigation. Lego Ohio Stadium on display just in time for “The …. This Saturday, Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Newark woman rescued from house fire

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A Newark woman is in critical condition after a large fire destroyed a home early Wednesday morning. At 5:53 a.m., the Newark Division of Fire said it responded to a residence on fire in the 300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. When firefighters got there, a man was standing outside in the […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today 1123 shootings

Columbus police discovered a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. Lego Ohio Stadium on display just in time for “The …. This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall. And just minutes away from there, a much smaller but just as impressive Lego version is on display at the Ohio State Thompson library.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dick’s Den in the 2400 block of North High Street. A witness said a person fired a shot from a Lincoln LS as it drove past the bar.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after alleged feud with neighbors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Mount Vernon area near the Interstate 71, Interstate 670 interchange. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after shooting in Hilltop section

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TZPF66. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest …. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TZPF66. Morning Forecast: November 23, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 23, 2022. Groveport schools take steps to improve safety.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3U2eI8x. Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus …. Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3U2eI8x. Groveport schools take steps to improve safety. Groveport schools take steps...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Midday Forecast: November 23, 2022

Columbus police discovered a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. Lego Ohio Stadium on display just in time for “The …. This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall. And just minutes away from there, a much smaller but just as impressive Lego version is on display at the Ohio State Thompson library.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy