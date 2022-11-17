Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done.

A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple vehicles on fire.

Fire department officials at the scene said about 10 scrap vehicles were lost to the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

