KOKI FOX 23
Pelosi takes sly dig at Trump in final speech as speaker
In her final speech Thursday as House speaker, Nancy Pelosi couldn't resist taking one final dig at former President Donald Trump. "I have enjoyed working with three presidents," Pelosi said of her historic tenure as the first woman in U.S. history to ever hold her position of power, singling out George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
KOKI FOX 23
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in...
He 'Puts Himself Before Everybody Else': Chris Christie Calls On GOP To Dump Trump
"We're losing, and losing and losing," and it's Trump's fault, said the former N.J. governor who may run against Trump in a race for the presidency,
KOKI FOX 23
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
NAACP Calls On Twitter Advertisers To Take Action After Trump's Reinstatement
The civil rights group's president addressed advertisers after Twitter users voted “yes” for the reinstatement of Trump's account.
KOKI FOX 23
Former State Dept. official wraps Biden administration move to protect Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
A former top legal advisor to Secretary of State Antony Blinken is criticizing the State Department’s controversial move to recommend Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, otherwise known as MBS, be granted “head of state” immunity to shield him from a lawsuit for his role in the brutal 2018 assassination and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Donald Trump Snubs Elon Musk’s Invitation To Return To Twitter… For Now
Following Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter – after putting the decision to a controversial vote on the platform – it seems the former president isn’t interested. “I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump said via video when pressed on the subject by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, as reported by Reuters. Instead, Trump said, he would stay with his new platform Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group – where, of course, his posts and engagement draw money for him, rather than Musk. He said Truth Social was doing has better...
KOKI FOX 23
Attorney General Garland appoints Jack Smith as special counsel in Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a special counsel to oversee a pair of investigations related to former President Donald Trump. At a news conference on Friday afternoon, Garland said Jack Smith will serve as special counsel over the investigation into whether any person or entity interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or with the certification of Electoral College votes and the investigation into classified documents and other records seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. Dear attorney general-elect Kris Kobach: Congratulations on your election as […] The post Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Will Trump actually return to Twitter?
Donald Trump is officially back on Twitter, but so far in name only. Elon Musk restored the MAGA commander-in-chief’s account in the early hours of Sunday, but the former US president has insisted he won’t be getting his tweet on any time soon. Trump claims to be committed to his own rival social media platform, Truth Social, and so doesn’t “see any reason” to return to his old online stomping ground. But can he really resist the allures of that little blue bird forever? And what might convince him to come back?Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Here, we take a look...
