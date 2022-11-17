Nov. 19—MONTGOMERY, Ala., Nov. 18, 2022 — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon today announced that USDA is awarding $700,000 in cooperative agreements to 3 organizations under the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge (RPIC) in Alabama. Placemaking is a collaborative planning and technical assistance process that helps leaders from rural communities create quality places where people will want to live, work, visit and learn.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO