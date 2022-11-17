Read full article on original website
Defense, Nick Singleton spark Penn State's rout of Rutgers [updated]
Nov. 20—PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers celebrated Senior Day Saturday at SHI Stadium, but Penn State's Ji'Ayir Brown had more fun celebrating his homecoming. Brown, a senior safety from Trenton, N.J., recovered a fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown as the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions trounced the Scarlet Knights 55-10.
USDA Awards More Than $700,000 to help Create Thriving, Livable Communities That Will Attract People and Jobs to Rural Alabama
Nov. 19—MONTGOMERY, Ala., Nov. 18, 2022 — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon today announced that USDA is awarding $700,000 in cooperative agreements to 3 organizations under the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge (RPIC) in Alabama. Placemaking is a collaborative planning and technical assistance process that helps leaders from rural communities create quality places where people will want to live, work, visit and learn.
