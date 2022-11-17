Joe Lycett is preparing to “shred £10,000” following “radio silence” from David Beckham over his World Cup ultimatum.Last Sunday (13 November), the comedian released a video on social media in which he directly addressed Beckham about his deal promoting the World Cup in Qatar.In the video, Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham pulls out of his reported £10 million deal over to the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues.If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said, he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the...

