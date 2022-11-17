Effective: 2022-11-19 19:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to remain near Moderate Flood Stage while slowly falling to Minor Flood Stage by early Sunday. Residents and interests along the river should expect a reduction to Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate to Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1000 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.8 feet, Water starts to enter low lying buildings around Hontoon Island. Many secondary roads and homes in low lying areas are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Deland 4.0 4.8 Sat 7 pm 4.7 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.4

