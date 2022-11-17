Read full article on original website
sanjoseinside.com
Flu and Other Respiratory Viruses Increasing in Santa Clara County, Health Officials Report
New data show that flu activity is higher in Santa Clara County than usually seen at this time of year, with levels increasing since the start of November, according to local health officials. Santa Clara County Public Health Department data released this week show the weekly percentage of emergency department...
pioneerpublishers.com
Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
Flu cases surging in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Flu activity is higher in Santa Clara County than usually seen at this time of year, public health officials cautioned on Wednesday. A spike in cases began in early November. County Public Health Department data shows the weekly percentage of emergency department visits for influenza-like illness is triple what it […]
tpgonlinedaily.com
Covid, Flu or RSV? How Can You Tell?
With Covid deaths declining nationally and cases becoming milder, parents have a new question when their child has a cough, runny nose or fever: Is it Covid? Or flu? Which seemed to disappear last year. Or is it is RSV? That’s respiratory syncytial virus, a middle name so complicated it’s been shortened to initials.
Bay Area researchers behind world's largest open-track traffic experiment
Researchers from UC Berkeley are pioneering a car automation software in hopes to help alleviate traffic jams and even reduce energy consumption.
Kaiser Permanente distributing free flu vaccines in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – With the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu looming, health officials are encouraging people to get both the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot. Wednesday in San Jose, a big step forward was taken toward reaching underserved communities. Those picking up groceries at Mexican Heritage Plaza in East […]
kezi.com
Bay Area Hospital director recall effort fails
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A vote to recall two members of the Bay Area Hospital’s Board of Directors has failed after failing to garner the required amount of signatures, the hospital reported Friday. On October 18, Bay Area Hospital workers submitted recall petitions for hospital directors Thomas McAndrew and...
advnture.com
The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco
Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
Retired 92-year-old Oakland doctor offers free health care clinic to uninsured, low-income patients
While 92-year-old Dr. Tom Wallace has already been retired for years, you can still find him volunteering his time in Oakland by providing uninsured and low-income patients with free health care clinics daily.
thecalifornianpaper.com
Cal must prepare for earthquakes
While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
E-cigarettes, marijuana can impact the heart like traditional cigarettes, new study finds
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new study from University of California San Francisco researchers found evidence that e-cigarettes and marijuana have harmful effects on the heart that are similar to negative effects from traditional tobacco cigarettes. Nicotine vapes and cannabis products have become popular in recent years because the...
archpaper.com
Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area
REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning. "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net. It worked....
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
kalw.org
San Francisco launches guaranteed basic income program for some transgender residents
The program is called the Guaranteed Income For Transgender People, or “G.I.F.T.” Under the program, San Franciscan adults who identify as transgender, non-binary, gender nonconforming, or intersex can apply to receive 1,200 dollars a month in guaranteed income for a year and a half. The Transgender District and...
Gus’s temporarily shut down due to pests
City inspectors closed the Mission branch of Gus’s Community Market Tuesday after inspectors cited a pest infestation, according to a health department notice posted at the front of the store. The entrance to locals’ beloved family-owned market on 17th and Harrison streets was shuttered by Wednesday afternoon. Daniel...
frommers.com
The Year's Best and Worst U.S. Airports Named in New Ranking
Northern California has the best airports in the United States and the New York City area has the worst, according to a new ranking from the Wall Street Journal. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) topped the newspaper's 2022 list of the best large U.S. airports, while Sacramento International Airport (SMF; pictured above) came in first in the ranking of midsize airports.
