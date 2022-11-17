‘The Masked Singer’s Bride: ‘I Wanted to Be Something Opposite of What You Would Expect’

Read full article on original website
‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Says She’s “Scared” of Nick Cannon Because She Doesn’t Want to Get Pregnant
While nobody was off-limits during last night’s (Nov. 16) “Comedy Roast Night” episode of The Masked Singer, judge Ken Jeong and others made host Nick Cannon — who is infamously a father of 11 — their easy target. Jeong, who judges the reality competition alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke, kicked off the jokes by quipping, “I know Nick is tired because he’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” per The Daily Mail. Later in the episode, mystery contestant Snowstorm performed Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which was dedicated to Scherzinger, who “has had more famous exes...
msn.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Justin Bieber bought a Bored Ape NFT in January for $1.3 million that's likely worth about $70,000 in the wake of the FTX collapse
Justin Bieber's bought a Bored Ape NFT for $1.3 million in January. It's now probably worth $70,000, according to NFT Price Floor. The 95% drop in valuation comes after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed and caused crypto prices to crash. Bored Ape isn't the only ethereum-fueled NFT collection impacted by the...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Reassures Fans She’ll Be Back Ahead Of Her Exit As Full-Time Cast Member
Don’t say farewell to Ellen Pompeo. The Grey’s Anatomy star and executive producer conveyed that message to fans on Instagram Thursday, promising she eventually will return as Meredith following her final midseason episode as a full-time cast member. Pompeo said she is “eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support” fans have shown for her and her character Meredith Grey for 19 seasons. “You know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit,” she wrote on Instagram. As Deadline revealed in August, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy this season to eight episodes. Her Feb. 23...
Law & Order: SVU's Season Finale Promo Might Tell Us A Lot About Amanda Rollins' Future
It's certainly a great time to be a fan of the "Law & Order" franchise, especially if you're into every facet of it. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is still going strong, the original "Law & Order" is back and also doing quite well for itself, and the recent addition, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," is finding its footing among its tenured contemporaries. However, fans would be wise to brace themselves for disappointment in the near future, especially for those who consider Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) one of their favorite characters.
Dead to Me's Final Season Premiere Ends With Stunning Twist for [Spoiler]
The following post contains spoilers for Dead to Me‘s Season 3 premiere. Proceed with caution! Jen Harding and Judy Hale certainly don’t need more emotional trauma, but Dead to Me‘s final season premiere piled on a little extra anyway. Netflix’s dark comedy returned for its 10-episode swan song on Thursday, picking up shortly after Jen and Judy’s car was T-boned by an inebriated Ben in the sophomore finale. The women were rushed to the hospital — with Jen in considerably worse shape than Judy, post-accident — and both of them went in for a CT scan to rule out any serious injuries....
