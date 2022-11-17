Read full article on original website
Wausau alder blasts school district on merger talks
During a discussion this week that resulted in a elementary school being designated as an historic landmark, the Wausau School District faced sharp criticism for once again considering school mergers. Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen minced no words in denouncing the district and the school board for raising new discussions...
First Student Bus Company To Fix Route Problems
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Families across Wausau have experienced delays and even route cancellations since this school year began, but that may change. Those delays are due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, and now the Wausau school district’s bus company, First Student, is apologizing. First Student...
Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Positive CWD Test at Lincoln County Deer Farm
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The State Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection has confirmed that a deer farm in Lincoln County is under quarantine after one of the animals tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. The National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa confirmed the positive test in...
Highway Department Expresses Support for Roundabout at Wood County Intersection
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Highway Department has expressed their support to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) to review the intersection of WIS 80/73 and CTH A and consider a roundabout at that location (by Pittsville). According to the letter, residents have contacted the Highway Department...
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
House Fire on Wausau’s West Side
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The Wausau Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on the city’s west side at 11th Avenue near Thomas Street. First responders arrived around 8 AM to flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure. Damage to the home appears to be extensive.
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Medford woman has died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon. Clark County Chief Deputy James Hirsch said the crash happened Highway 13 near Water Road in the township of Mayville, that location is northeast of Dorchester. Hirsch said the driver appears to have lost control...
One dead in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
Mason Enters Not Guilty Plea for Attempted Homicide Charge
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man suspected of shooting another man last fall has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree attempted homicide. Richard Mason appeared in court on Friday for his arrangement on the felony count. He’d previously entered a not guilty plea to a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the case.
Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A lost hunter was rescued tonight after Pine Lake Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a call at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a hunter with difficulty breathing who was lost in the woods. The hunter was reportedly tracking a deer that he had...
Delta cuts flights from CWA to Detroit
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Delta Airline will cut its flights from Mosinee to Detroit. Airport Manager Brian Grefe tells WAOW-TV the decision came from Delta. The airline says they have an ongoing pilot shortage, and the flights from CWA to Detroit involve older aircraft. Delta, according to Grefe, will...
GoFundMe Established for Marshfield Murder Victim’s Family
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – An online fundraiser has been established for the Wright Family. Melissa Wright was murdered earlier this week by her ex-husband, who then took his own life. The Melissa Wright Memorial Fund can be found here. The fundraiser text reads:. “Our deepest sympathies are with the...
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
NWS: Up to two inches likely by Saturday night
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is forecasting up to two inches of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will continue this afternoon with little-to-no accumulation expected. Then, another round of accumulating snow is expected late tonight into Saturday. The heaviest amounts will once...
