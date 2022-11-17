Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.

