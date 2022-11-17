ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Shopping center sells for $8.4 million

A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
CHINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Sarah Chung, the Los-Angeles Home Girl Helping First-Time Home Buyers Find Their Dream Homes

Buying a house is an exciting and self-fulfilling moment for many. It is also a huge financial decision, and with the amount of money you pump into the project, you want the perfect home that meets all your requirements. But finding your dream property can be stressful and overwhelming, especially for first-time home buyers. Given the complicated network of mortgage rates, tax laws, and others, it can be hard for first-time home buyers to buy a home and avoid costly mistakes. Sarah Chung, a real estate agent based in Los Angeles, understands this fully, which is one reason she focuses on helping first-time home buyers in this process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases

Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
theregistrysocal.com

15,110 SQFT Mixed-Use Property on Broadway in Santa Monica Sells for $9.25MM

Los Angeles, Calif. – Kidder Mathews’ Darrell Levonian, Tanel Haruzade, and Brittney McCarthy represented a private investor in purchasing a property at 1617 Broadway in Santa Monica for $9,250,000. The mixed-use building was constructed in 2002 and recently remodeled. Located half a mile from the beach, it comprises...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status

Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of West Penrose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country

A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
sac.media

Los Angeles County recommends indoor masking

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that people wear masks while indoors as the county sees an increase in COVID-19 cases. While there is currently no official mask mandate, the public is urged to mask up as the holiday season approaches. The department also urges that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Rent Control Projected To Pass in Pasadena

The vote count on Measure H, a Charter Amendment providing rent control to the City of Pasadena, is currently at 24,931 yes to 21,049 no. The 2022 rent control campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants Union along with dozens of community groups, unions, and hundreds of local volunteers. Measure H faced down incredible opposition from some of the largest corporate landlords in the country– notably the California Apartment Association and the National and California Associations of Realtors. The opposition spent approximately $450,000 against the grassroots measure, which itself raised a respectable campaign budget of $350,000 from foundations and unions plus $79,000 in donations from around 700 individuals.
PASADENA, CA
CarBuzz.com

These Were The Biggest Reveals From The 2022 LA Auto Show

This year's 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show may not have been as large as previous years, but the final North American show of the year did not disappoint with several pretty big reveals. Some of the highlights include the first-ever pretty Toyota Prius, an off-road 911 variant, and several upcoming electric vehicles. These are the most important reveals from the 2022 LA Auto Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fugitive Couple Convicted in COVID Relief Fraud Scheme Returned to SoCal

A Southern California couple who fled overseas to avoid lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme have been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former residents...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

$20M available for childcare operators in LA County

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA

