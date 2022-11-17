Buying a house is an exciting and self-fulfilling moment for many. It is also a huge financial decision, and with the amount of money you pump into the project, you want the perfect home that meets all your requirements. But finding your dream property can be stressful and overwhelming, especially for first-time home buyers. Given the complicated network of mortgage rates, tax laws, and others, it can be hard for first-time home buyers to buy a home and avoid costly mistakes. Sarah Chung, a real estate agent based in Los Angeles, understands this fully, which is one reason she focuses on helping first-time home buyers in this process.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO