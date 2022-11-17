Read full article on original website
LA County gasoline price drops to lowest amount since Sept. 8
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since Oct. 22 Saturday, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.351, its lowest amount since Sept. 8. The average price has dropped 42 times in 45 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
L.A. Weekly
Sarah Chung, the Los-Angeles Home Girl Helping First-Time Home Buyers Find Their Dream Homes
Buying a house is an exciting and self-fulfilling moment for many. It is also a huge financial decision, and with the amount of money you pump into the project, you want the perfect home that meets all your requirements. But finding your dream property can be stressful and overwhelming, especially for first-time home buyers. Given the complicated network of mortgage rates, tax laws, and others, it can be hard for first-time home buyers to buy a home and avoid costly mistakes. Sarah Chung, a real estate agent based in Los Angeles, understands this fully, which is one reason she focuses on helping first-time home buyers in this process.
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases
Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
$1 billion worth of fake designer goods seized in California so far this year
If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.
theregistrysocal.com
15,110 SQFT Mixed-Use Property on Broadway in Santa Monica Sells for $9.25MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – Kidder Mathews’ Darrell Levonian, Tanel Haruzade, and Brittney McCarthy represented a private investor in purchasing a property at 1617 Broadway in Santa Monica for $9,250,000. The mixed-use building was constructed in 2002 and recently remodeled. Located half a mile from the beach, it comprises...
NBC Los Angeles
High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status
Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of West Penrose...
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Masks Recommended Again Amid LA COVID Surge
The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
sac.media
Los Angeles County recommends indoor masking
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that people wear masks while indoors as the county sees an increase in COVID-19 cases. While there is currently no official mask mandate, the public is urged to mask up as the holiday season approaches. The department also urges that...
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
coloradoboulevard.net
Rent Control Projected To Pass in Pasadena
The vote count on Measure H, a Charter Amendment providing rent control to the City of Pasadena, is currently at 24,931 yes to 21,049 no. The 2022 rent control campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants Union along with dozens of community groups, unions, and hundreds of local volunteers. Measure H faced down incredible opposition from some of the largest corporate landlords in the country– notably the California Apartment Association and the National and California Associations of Realtors. The opposition spent approximately $450,000 against the grassroots measure, which itself raised a respectable campaign budget of $350,000 from foundations and unions plus $79,000 in donations from around 700 individuals.
LA County 'strongly recommending' return to indoor masking as COVID-19 cases rising again
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings.
These Were The Biggest Reveals From The 2022 LA Auto Show
This year's 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show may not have been as large as previous years, but the final North American show of the year did not disappoint with several pretty big reveals. Some of the highlights include the first-ever pretty Toyota Prius, an off-road 911 variant, and several upcoming electric vehicles. These are the most important reveals from the 2022 LA Auto Show.
NBC Los Angeles
Fugitive Couple Convicted in COVID Relief Fraud Scheme Returned to SoCal
A Southern California couple who fled overseas to avoid lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme have been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former residents...
theavtimes.com
$20M available for childcare operators in LA County
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
