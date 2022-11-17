Read full article on original website
Kamlager bests Perry in race to succeed Karen Bass in Congress
State Sen. Sydney Kamlager appeared to be heading for Washington, D.C., Tuesday evening, handily defeating former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry in the race to replace Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass representing the 37th Congressional District. Kamlager topped a field of seven candidates in the June primary to...
Karen Bass First Woman Elected as Los Angeles Mayor, Beating Billionaire Rick Caruso
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a longtime congresswoman, defeated Rick Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer, to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. In a metropolis where tensions over a corrupt government, homelessness and crime rates are high, Bass pledged to build coalitions as the first woman and second Black Angeleno elected to lead the city.
104.1 WIKY
Democrat Bass wins race for Los Angeles mayor, defeating Caruso
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Karen Bass, a Democratic U.S. congresswoman, was projected on Wednesday to beat Rick Caruso in the race for Los Angeles mayor, becoming the first woman to lead the nation’s second-largest city. Bass, 69, was leading real estate developer Caruso by a margin of 53.1%...
Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
Results: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter defeats Republican Scott Baugh in California's 47th Congressional District election
The 47th District is located along the California coastline in Orange County.
Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?
Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
David Valadao holds lead over Rudy Salas in California Central Valley congressional race
A Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and a popular Democratic state Assemblyman are in what analysts said was a toss-up for a Central Valley congressional seat that could tip partisan balance in the House to the GOP in 2023. Congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford, was holding his...
Californians fear the economic worst + Newsom gets new second-term staff + Dahle concedes
MOST CALIFORNIANS ARE PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY. The Public Policy Institute of California is out with its latest survey, which found that two out of three Californians are gloomy about the state’s economic prospects in the coming year. Nearly 80% of Californians surveyed said that the availability of well-paying...
Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses
Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
Republican Kevin McCarthy will represent California's 20th Congressional District, ABC News projects
Republican Kevin McCarthy will represent California's 20th Congressional District, ABC News projects.
California may determine control of the House
This is what they call a nail-biter, folks. With Democrats managing to hang on to control of the U.S. Senate following votes tallied this weekend, all eyes have shifted to the U.S. House — and to California, which could end up determining the balance of power in Congress and the political direction of the country. […]
Fired MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Lawyer To Take On Network After Accusations She Racked Up $100k On Luxury Hotel Expenses
Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in her fight with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the network decided to oust Cross unexpectedly and both she and her staff were abruptly shown the door. Many Cross supporters argued that MSNBC had been pressured by conservative mouthpieces who criticized the host. A source told Variety that the network and Cross had issues with what she chose to talk about on her weekend program. This week, sources came forward to claim Cross planned to “go out in a blaze” and...
OC Democrats Widen Leads in Key Races
SANTA ANA (CNS) - With all of the votes in Orange County nearly counted today, Democratic and Republican leaders claimed victories. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, who declared victory Wednesday night, added to her lead after Thursday's tally, prompting The Associated Press to call the race for her over Scott Baugh, a former Orange County Republican Party chairman and assemblyman.
CBS News Suspends Twitter Posting ‘In Light of the Uncertainty’ About Musk-Owned Social Platform
CBS News is halting its activity on Twitter over Elon Musk’s turbulent and potentially devastating moves following his takeover of the company. “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent, said in a report about the latest chaos at the company on the “CBS Evening News” Friday.
RIP Virginia McLaurin: GoFundMe Starts After Centenarian Who Danced With The Obamas Dies
Ms. Virginia McLaurin captivated fans in 2016 when a video of her dancing and talking with the Obamas at the White House went viral. The happy centenarian volunteered in classrooms and served as a foster grandparent throughout her incredible life. The post RIP Virginia McLaurin: GoFundMe Starts After Centenarian Who Danced With The Obamas Dies appeared first on NewsOne.
