ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Real world meets fairy tale world again for music-filled sequel 'Disenchanted'

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBpTr_0jDh25Yn00

"Disenchanted" is a sequel that has been a long time coming.

The origin film "Enchanted" was released in 2007. Now, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are back, with some old friends and some new frenemies to let us know what's been happening in their fairy tale world.

"Disenchanted" has us catching up with Giselle and Robert and their growing family. They move from Manhattan to a quiet suburban community in search of a more fairy tale life.

But they soon find suburbia isn't at all what they expected. Giselle turns to a bit magic for help, but that accidentally reveals a dark side she's never seen before!

The "twist" offered Adams plenty of fun going "back and forth" between good and evil.

"It was like acting gymnastics. And it was so much fun - the flip flops," said Adams. "It was so much fun when she's talking to herself. It feels very strange to execute... once I got it in my skin I had so much fun with it."

Maya Rudolph joins the cast as the not-so-nice "queen bee" of the new small town. Good, bad, it doesn't matter. Rudolph is just happy to do what she loves.

"It's like what you really think it'll be like when you're daydreaming 'I want to be in musicals!'" said Rudolph.

Newcomer Gabriella Baldaccino plays Adams' step-daughter. She came in well versed with the world of the original "Enchanted."

"I was like 5 or 6 when the movie came out. I got to see it in theaters," said Baldaccino. "I watched it a million times, it was probably my favorite movie. So being here now it was just kind of insane and mind blowing, and I think little me would just not be able to process it at all."

"Disenchanted" debuts on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 18.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast

The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
The Independent

Anya Taylor-Joy says filming Mad Max prequel was ‘life-changing’: ‘It’ll take me two years to digest what happened’

Anya Taylor-Joy has spoken about her experience shooting the forthcoming Mad Max spinoff, calling it “life-changing”.The Queen’s Gambit star recently wrapped filming on the 2024 prequel film, Furiosa, in which she takes over for Charlize Theron as war captain Imperator Furiosa, opposite Chris Hemsworth. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly shortly after closing on production, Taylor-Joy admitted: “It will probably take me two years before it comes out to be able to digest what happened.“I just finished it, so it’s a bit: wow. Life-changing. Longest shoot I’ve ever done, for sure, but with the most unbelievable crew, and I mean, what...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Stinks. (But Amy Adams Is Still Flawless.)

It’s a well-known fact that Amy Adams deserved an Oscar for her performance as Giselle in the 2007 Disney classic Enchanted. The Academy miffed it, but the movie was nominated for a trio of its amazing original songs, meaning she still had to perform at the Academy Awards ceremony. If you’re going to drag Amy Adams onto the Oscar stage, for the love of Andalasia, give her a nod at least!Luckily, the Academy will have a chance to right their wrongs with Disenchanted, the film’s long overdue sequel, in which Adams revives her signature shimmer. Yes, Adams deserves an Oscar...
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg Is Still Texting Michelle Williams Family Photos Over a Year After ‘Fabelmans’

Michelle Williams is now part of Steven Spielberg’s family for real. The four-time Oscar-nominated actress revealed that “The Fabelmans” director Spielberg still sends her photos of his parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg, over a year after wrapping production on his autobiographical film. Williams plays Mitzi, based on Adler, while Paul Dano is Spielberg’s surrogate father as Burt Fabelman. “We’re still talking about his parents. We were just texting about his parents,” Williams said during the MoMA Contenders series panel post-screening. “I am still getting family photos, things I have never seen, and the archives and the memories and the love.” “The Fabelmans”...
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Variety

‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
TEXAS STATE
Decider.com

Brendan Fraser Blasts the Golden Globes, “Will Not Participate” for ‘The Whale’

With the anticipated release of The Whale, star Brendan Fraser has been the name on everybody’s lips, and for good reason: we are living in the Brenaissance. The actor, who has continued to demonstrate why he has such a faithful fanbase, recently shared that he will stick to his guns when it comes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Fraser is refusing to participate in this year’s Golden Globe Awards despite the release of his buzzy forthcoming film.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: ‘Disenchanted’ Costumes Now on Display at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests can now see some of the “Disenchanted” costumes in person at Walt Disney Presents. “Disenchanted,” the sequel to “Enchanted,” premiered on Disney+ this week. In it, Giselle (Amy Adams) wishes for a fairytale life, but things go wrong when she begins to turn into a wicked stepmother to Morgan.
Deadline

‘Babylon’ Team Finds Just The Right Notes To Set Tone For Damien Chazelle’s Movie About Hollywood’s Decadent 1920s – Contenders L.A.

Drug-induced decadence is nothing new in Los Angeles, but director Damien Chazelle sought to capture it in its extreme in Babylon, his exploration of 1920s Hollywood during the advent of the “talkies era.” The film’s score was created by Chazelle’s frequent calibrator Justin Hurwitz, who during the Paramount Pictures film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event discussed his struggle to create era-appropriate music. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage “One of the big challenges right from the top was figuring out how to draw enough from the era without sounding anything like the era because the last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘We Need a Destination, a Gathering,’ Says Sam Mendes of His Love Story to Cinema, ‘Empire of Light’

When film and stage director Sam Mendes first showed his script for “Empire of Light” to his regular collaborator, cinematographer Roger Deakins, the subject of how to shoot the personal, bittersweet story didn’t even come up, he says. Rather, it was all about whether Deakins felt something for the central characters, Hillary (Olivia Colman) and Stephen (Micheal Ward), two lost souls brought together by a once-fabulous movie palace in an English seaside town, and whether he wanted to tell their story, Mendes says. “For Roger,” he explains, speaking at the Camerimage International Film Festival in Torun, Poland, “It’s not like every movie...
Deadline

Sideshow & Janus Films, Maestros Behind ‘Drive My Car’ Rollout, Take ‘EO’ To The Theater

“The donkey is cute, but this is not a Disney movie,” said Jonathan Sehring, the former IFC Films head whose young distribution outlet Sideshow, with Janus Films, presents Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Jury Prize winning EO at two NYC theaters this weekend. “We launched Sideshow for great movies that would otherwise get overlooked to give them the best release that they can possibly get,” he told Deadline. EO hits the big screen a year after the partners opened Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, tenderly leading the three hour-long Japanese film about a bereft theater director overseeing a production of Uncle Vanya through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy