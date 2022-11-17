Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Rackspace and Food bank team up to feed hundreds of San Antonio families
SAN ANTONIO - The holidays are around the corner and Rackspace, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Nature Sweet hosted their 17th annual Food Distribution Saturday. "Well today we're expecting 600 families to come through and it has been phenomenal we've had people lined up since early this morning," said Holly Windham, Chief Legal and People Officer for Rackspace.
San Antonio Food Bank struggling to meet Thanksgiving demand, asking community for support
'It’s shaping up to be the most expensive Thanksgiving in history,' San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank collected food from every local H-E-B Plus to hit goal
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank wrapped up its turkey collection Saturday, but that doesn't mean the donations stop at turkey. "So, we need all types of nonperishable food items. Any kind of holiday food meal staples you can provide. Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, peanut butter, I know that sounds odd even though that may not be a holiday staple. Any kind of strong protein, beans, rice, we actually have our 12 most wanted items on our website," said Destiny Stivers of the San Antonio Food Bank.
KSAT 12
‘Families are struggling’: San Antonio Food Bank works to feed families for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is making a push to feed families in need this Thanksgiving holiday. “This is going down as the most expensive Thanksgiving ever, the cost of turkey and the sides, families are struggling,” said Eric Cooper, San Antonio Food Bank CEO.
news4sanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
KSAT 12
Adopt a child or senior in need this Christmas through Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
SAN ANTONIO – The Christmas trees are decorated and the angels have been placed, waiting to be adopted for the holidays. The Salvation Army is asking people to buy clothes and gifts for children and seniors this Christmas. “We do it to provide joy for Christmas, for families that...
news4sanantonio.com
Cowboy Breakfast in jeopardy of not happening in 2023, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO - It was always the unofficial way to kick off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, but next year's Cowboy Breakfast may be in jeopardy. Organizers of the Cowboy Breakfast said they just have not been able to meet their fundraising goal with higher costs, so this tradition of free breakfast may not be happening.
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
KSAT 12
Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
news4sanantonio.com
Grupo Firme, other downtown events to plan ahead for this weekend
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - You've probably heard the name, Grupo Firme. The Grammy award-winning band are no strangers to San Antonio, they've garnered crowds of thousands here before. They're back at the Alamodome Saturday and they're expecting to see big crowds, so if you plan to attend, be prepared. "The...
Central Texas Food Bank says Thanksgiving food needs up despite ongoing supply chain issues
The organization usually distributes 12,000-14,000 turkeys, but they are expecting to give out over 16,000 turkeys this holiday season.
news4sanantonio.com
Meals on Wheels opens new and bigger headquarters
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Meals on Wheels will now be able to serve more people a warm meal. The nonprofit opened its new Campus of Grace Friday, marked with a special grand opening ceremony. The new Meals on Wheels headquarters, located on Danbury near 410 and Nacogdoches is larger...
seguintoday.com
GRMC looks to provide food to area families
(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Families are encouraged to sign-up by the end of day on Friday. This Saturday’s...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
news4sanantonio.com
Coach with stage 4 cancer expresses need for blood donations
SAN ANTONIO - We often times report on the need for blood donations here in our community. But, it's not often we see those who benefit from those donations first-hand. For William Daugherty, a teacher and cheer coach here in San Antonio for more than 20 years, not being able to start the school year off with his students was certainly a let down.
Downtown San Antonio Starbucks workers join more than 100 stores striking this Thursday
Red Cup Day, when the coffee giant gives out limited-edition holiday reusable cups, is one of the company's busiest days.
news4sanantonio.com
Help Wellness 4 Warriors raise $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to veterans
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is asking for your help to bring Christmas joy to our military veterans. Wellness 4 Warriors has launched its annual Adopt a Warrior for Christmas. Shaunnesy Rodriguez and Kasey Sheridan are both with Wellness 4 Warriors and returning champions. They're joined by some special...
news4sanantonio.com
The skating rink at Travis Park is officially open!
SAN ANTONIO - If you don't plan on traveling for the holidays, how about ice skating with your friends and family? It's a seasonal favorite and it's officially open! We're talking about the ice skating rink at Travis park. The rink is expected to attract thousands of skaters through the...
news4sanantonio.com
University of Incarnate Word kicked off its Light the Way holiday festival
SAN ANTONIO – UIW celebrated its 36th Light the Way holiday festival. The event kicked off Saturday with vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family. It all ended with illumination and a million lights lit up the campus. If you missed Saturday’s celebration, don't worry the lights...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters made fast attack to Northside apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to a fire at a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 10300 block of Sahara at around 6:38 p.m. According to the Battalion Chief at the scene, the fire originated in a mattress at a vacant apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and no damage was caused to the walls and wiring.
