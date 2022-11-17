ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Rackspace and Food bank team up to feed hundreds of San Antonio families

SAN ANTONIO - The holidays are around the corner and Rackspace, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Nature Sweet hosted their 17th annual Food Distribution Saturday. "Well today we're expecting 600 families to come through and it has been phenomenal we've had people lined up since early this morning," said Holly Windham, Chief Legal and People Officer for Rackspace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Food Bank collected food from every local H-E-B Plus to hit goal

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank wrapped up its turkey collection Saturday, but that doesn't mean the donations stop at turkey. "So, we need all types of nonperishable food items. Any kind of holiday food meal staples you can provide. Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, peanut butter, I know that sounds odd even though that may not be a holiday staple. Any kind of strong protein, beans, rice, we actually have our 12 most wanted items on our website," said Destiny Stivers of the San Antonio Food Bank.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cowboy Breakfast in jeopardy of not happening in 2023, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO - It was always the unofficial way to kick off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, but next year's Cowboy Breakfast may be in jeopardy. Organizers of the Cowboy Breakfast said they just have not been able to meet their fundraising goal with higher costs, so this tradition of free breakfast may not be happening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Grupo Firme, other downtown events to plan ahead for this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - You've probably heard the name, Grupo Firme. The Grammy award-winning band are no strangers to San Antonio, they've garnered crowds of thousands here before. They're back at the Alamodome Saturday and they're expecting to see big crowds, so if you plan to attend, be prepared. "The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Meals on Wheels opens new and bigger headquarters

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Meals on Wheels will now be able to serve more people a warm meal. The nonprofit opened its new Campus of Grace Friday, marked with a special grand opening ceremony. The new Meals on Wheels headquarters, located on Danbury near 410 and Nacogdoches is larger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

GRMC looks to provide food to area families

(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Families are encouraged to sign-up by the end of day on Friday. This Saturday’s...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Coach with stage 4 cancer expresses need for blood donations

SAN ANTONIO - We often times report on the need for blood donations here in our community. But, it's not often we see those who benefit from those donations first-hand. For William Daugherty, a teacher and cheer coach here in San Antonio for more than 20 years, not being able to start the school year off with his students was certainly a let down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Help Wellness 4 Warriors raise $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to veterans

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is asking for your help to bring Christmas joy to our military veterans. Wellness 4 Warriors has launched its annual Adopt a Warrior for Christmas. Shaunnesy Rodriguez and Kasey Sheridan are both with Wellness 4 Warriors and returning champions. They're joined by some special...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The skating rink at Travis Park is officially open!

SAN ANTONIO - If you don't plan on traveling for the holidays, how about ice skating with your friends and family? It's a seasonal favorite and it's officially open! We're talking about the ice skating rink at Travis park. The rink is expected to attract thousands of skaters through the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters made fast attack to Northside apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to a fire at a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 10300 block of Sahara at around 6:38 p.m. According to the Battalion Chief at the scene, the fire originated in a mattress at a vacant apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and no damage was caused to the walls and wiring.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

