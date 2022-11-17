Read full article on original website
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
Turnto10.com
Raynham Park plans for opening of sportsbook
With sports betting now legal in Massachusetts, one Raynham business is hoping to cater to a new crowd. The Raynham dog track has been a staple in the Bristol County community since 1940. When the Massachusetts legislature voted to ban live animal racing back in 2010, owners rebuilt their business...
Turnto10.com
Friends help feed over 300 families ahead of the holiday with turkey giveaways
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of friends in their 20s from Rhode Island are doing all they can to help those in need during this holiday week. Christian Martinelli and his brother Joulien, both 25 and from Cranston, alongside 21-year-old Cameron Alvs of Cranston and 25-year-old Joe Michael of Johnston, all decided that after they graduated college, they wanted to give back.
Turnto10.com
NIROPE & Friends: Butler Hospital
On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we are joined by Tara Tan, Outreach Manager at Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Program, along with NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi. Ron and Pete tell us about all the black friday deals happening at Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses: from Leather living rooms to recliners, massage chairs; cozy fireplaces; comfy.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
Turnto10.com
'Don't give up on yourself', says Pilgrim High School athlete after battling sickness
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pilgrim High School football player Chace Roberts was able to get back out on the field this season after suffering from a serious sickness this summer. Four months ago, Roberts was in the ICU. His family vacation in Florida turned into a nightmare when doctors...
Turnto10.com
Bishop Thomas Tobin talks to NBC 10's Gene Valicenti about retirement, conservative legacy
NBC 10's Gene Valicenti caught up with Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence after the announcement of a coadjutor bishop. Tobin, who was installed in 2005, was known for his conservative stance on issues, such as abortion and same-sex marriage. The bishop will turn 75 next...
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 24 people from their homes day before Thanksgiving
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire displaced 24 residents at a multi-level New Bedford home on Wednesday morning. An NBC 10 News crew saw firefighters deploy ladders at a home on Acushnet Avenue. The New Bedford Fire Chief said the fire started in the attic. He said all...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold, return to nonprofit status
Two Rhode Island hospitals currently owned by a for-profit company are being sold and would return to nonprofit status, if the deal is approved by state regulators. The Centurion Foundation and Prospect Medical Holdings said in a joint statement Tuesday that Centurion has signed an agreement to buy the CharterCARE Health Partners system from Prospect.
Turnto10.com
World Series MVP Jeremy Peña to be honored in Providence
(WJAR) — It’s been a banner year for Providence’s own Jeremy Peña. He made it to the big leagues, went on a tear during the playoffs, ended up with a Gold Glove, and was named World Series MVP in year one. This Saturday the Dominican-American will...
Turnto10.com
Thanksgiving temperatures trend warmer over the decades in southern New England
Year to year temperature fluctuations on the Thanksgiving holiday are normal, but a steadily rising average over the past few decades is not. According to local climate data, southern New England has been seeing a steady climb in average Thanksgiving day temperatures for five decades. Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina...
Turnto10.com
Snazzy New Bedford police car promotes Autism Awareness
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The New Bedford Police Department held an event to unveil the latest addition to its fleet of cars. The department introduced its new autism awareness car, which is wrapped in the autism puzzle print. The car will travel around to schools in the area to promote inclusion.
Turnto10.com
Community Libraries of Providence
Amy Rosa (Library Manager, Washington Park) from Community Libraries of Providence is here to stop by to tell us what games they have for National Games and Puzzles Week. For more information, head to: www.communitylibrariespvd.org.
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Blue Plate Diner offers classic, comfortable diner experience
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye samples a variety of meals from the Blue Plate Diner in Middletown in an episode of Cheap Eats. Since 2004, Blue Plate Diner owner Ted Karousos has served up breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a comfortable and affordable setting.
Turnto10.com
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket nonprofit hands out free turkeys, winter clothes to those in need
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket nonprofit handed out 200 turkeys, winter jackets, hats, and gloves for free to those in need on Sunday. Joey DeBarros, owner of Support Is Key Clothing, handed out items from noon until 4 p.m. Those in line got to keep warm with pizza...
Turnto10.com
Pope Francis appoints Richard Henning coadjutor Bishop of Providence
(WJAR) — Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Richard Henning as Coadjutor Bishop of Providence, the Diocese of Providence announced on Wednesday. Henning has the right of succession for the leadership position in Providence. He will replace Bishop Thomas Tobin. Meanwhile, Henning will work with Bishop Tobin in...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island organizations to hold vigil for victims of the deadly Colorado shooting
(WJAR) — Following the deadly shooting in Colorado, numerous organizations in Rhode Island will hold a vigil on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting. The shooting at the gay club was the latest shooting to occur in a space created for the LGBTQ community. Haus...
