13 WHAM
Bright Spot: The spirit of Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on Rochester's Harris-Beach law firm. They rolled out the carts to drop off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Each box was filled with nonperishable items, dry goods, plus a turkey and a pie. Bright spots of Thanksgiving...
13 WHAM
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Harris Beach donates Thanksgiving meals
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Harris Beach Law Firm, which dropped off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Each box was filled with a turkey, pie and other items for Thanksgiving dinner. Bright Spots of Thanksgiving, for families in need.
13 WHAM
Rochester hosts free community brunch for Trans Day of Remembrance
Rochester, N.Y. — The Next Generation Men of Transition, Blaque/Out Magazine, and W.A.V.E Woman Inc. partnered up with the City of Rochester to host a free community brunch to commemorate Trans Day of Remembrance on Sunday. For over a decade, the Rochester Queer community and allies have come together...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring for those who care for others
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) Monday night's Bright Spot shines on first responders and those who are grateful for what they do. HUB at Elite on Culver Road hosted a special luncheon to honor members of the Rochester Police and Fire departments. The adult day care clinic provided lunch, plaques, and gift...
13 WHAM
NYS kicks off Christmas tree season at Stokoe Farms
Wheatland, N.Y. — It's officially Christmas tree-cutting season in New York state. New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball visited Stokoe Farms Monday to help cut down a 9-foot-tall Fraser fir, which will be displayed at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva. The ceremony was meant...
13 WHAM
Animal Rights Rochester protests outside Wegmans
Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested Sunday outside Wegmans on East Avenue. The protest was to oppose Wegmans' supplier, Plainville Farm. Just a month earlier, PETA was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists saID with all the plant-based alternatives available, it's unnecessary...
13 WHAM
Dominican Consulate visits Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Dominican Consulate of Manhattan was in the Rochester area this weekend. They visited the Ibero Community Resource Center on Saturday and Sunday. This visit brought the Dominican embassy and Board of Elections of the Dominican Republic to the Dominican community in Rochester to give them the opportunity to request and renew their national id, passports, power of attorney, and citizenship services.
13 WHAM
No local applicants awarded NYS cannabis dispensary licenses
Rochester, N.Y. — New York state issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses Monday, a huge step in establishing a legal marketplace for recreational marijuana. However, none of the licenses were granted to local applicants. Because of a pending federal lawsuit, the state's Cannabis Control Board is unable to...
13 WHAM
Patients help prepare Thanksgiving meal as part of recovery from brain injuries
Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health's Golisano Restorative Neurology & Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital hosted an early Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Several patients helped prepare food for their loved ones. Patients said it helps them get back into their day-to-day lives as they recover from brain injuries. "Today we...
Rochester man killed when hit by plow in Macedon
The driver of the plow remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
Alert for missing child from Rochester canceled
He was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, a blue denim jacket, black Crocs, black pants, and has a white and red backpack with a gold astronaut and a crown on the backpack.
13 WHAM
Eastview adding bike patrols for holiday season
Victor, N.Y. — Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Eastview Mall is taking additional security measures. For the first time ever, deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office will be on bike patrol in the mall's parking lot, weather permitting. Sheriff Phil Povero said he believes the move...
13 WHAM
Search for missing teen from 'The Children's Home' in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 16-year-old boy from The Children's Home, a shelter in Penfield. Deputies said Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons, was last seen wearing a white hoodie, and a black, blue and yellow basketball jersey...
13 WHAM
No injuries after lithium battery fire on RIT campus
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District battled a fire on the RIT campus on Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the Nathaniel Rochester Hall for the report of a lithium ion battery fire on the eighth floor of the building. After roughly 30 minutes, units were able to...
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man sentenced for selling lethal dose of fentanyl to teenage girl
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 31-year-old Rochester man will spend more than 14 years in prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl that killed a teen girl. An assistant U.S. attorney says Julio Rodriguez was part of a group that sold the drug from a house on Weaver Street between 2019 and 2020.
13 WHAM
Thanksgiving food baskets given to local families in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Helping families in need prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church paired up with several community organizations to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to local families on Thursday. Each basket is filled with all the holiday meal fixings, including a turkey. "Inflation is putting people...
Juan & Maria’s, 4 others, to come to Marketplace Mall
The four of the five tenants are due to open in 2023.
