Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Officer shoots man wielding knife, Rapid City Police say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City early Friday morning, Rapid City Police said. Police officers were dispatched to 330 Philadelphia St. around 5 a.m. Friday in response to a call of an adult man running through the halls of an apartment building causing a “disturbance.” Witnesses told police that they saw the man stabbing himself with the knife prior to the arrival of police.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department arrest man for firearms violation

RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 10, Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tallent Street and Elm Avenue for a report of a group of individuals walking down the street checking door handles of vehicles, a common practice by vehicle burglars.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating robbery involving social media sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A dozen new firefighters join the Rapid City Fire Department

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s one...
Black Hills Pioneer

Whitewood disbands K-9 unit

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department no longer includes a K-9 unit. A vote to disband the unit occurred at Monday’s Whitewood City Council meeting following a 25-minute executive session. Members had earlier accepted the resignation letter of Officer Patrick Kaiser, who joined the Deadwood department and was the only officer to handle the drug dog named Davos.
WHITEWOOD, SD
KEVN

Holiday art market is back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

More snow on the way

Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pennington County Courthouse marked 100 years of history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse Centennial Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Pennington County courthouse being built in Rapid City. The building according to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, the building’s history...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Rapid City man indicted for murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Rapid City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Murder, Assault with a Dangerous. Weapon to a Child, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Child, and Child Abuse. Noah Virgil White Lance, III, age 33, pleaded not...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

More snow the next few days

Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
RAPID CITY, SD
NBC News

Failed South Dakota House candidate arrested on rape charge after election loss

A state House candidate in South Dakota was arrested on a rape charge just days after he lost his race against the incumbent — his mother. Bud Marty May, 37, was arrested in Box Elder around 4 a.m. Sunday and charged with second-degree rape, court filings said. The criminal complaint alleges May used "force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury" against the victim.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

WAVI in Rapid City receives grant for facility expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Community Foundation announced Thursday morning they had awarded Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) in Rapid City a $10,000 grant for expansion and renovation of their facility, which will include more housing to accommodate for around 20 more people. South Dakota Community Foundation’s Regional Director for Foundation Relations Beth Massa spoke on their reason for going with WAVI.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge

It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
RAPID CITY, SD

