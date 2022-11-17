Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Officer shoots man wielding knife, Rapid City Police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City early Friday morning, Rapid City Police said. Police officers were dispatched to 330 Philadelphia St. around 5 a.m. Friday in response to a call of an adult man running through the halls of an apartment building causing a “disturbance.” Witnesses told police that they saw the man stabbing himself with the knife prior to the arrival of police.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department arrest man for firearms violation
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 10, Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tallent Street and Elm Avenue for a report of a group of individuals walking down the street checking door handles of vehicles, a common practice by vehicle burglars.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating robbery involving social media sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department urges caution when purchasing through online marketplaces
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Star Village at around 5:25 p.m. Nov. 13, to take a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. While speaking to the reporting party, police learned they had attempted to...
KEVN
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
KEVN
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police were called to the Microtel Inn & Suites on January 1, 2020, regarding a woman who had a gunshot wound, initially thought to be a suicide, later to find out it was a homicide. Jeanette Jumping Eagle was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
KEVN
A dozen new firefighters join the Rapid City Fire Department
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s one...
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood disbands K-9 unit
WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department no longer includes a K-9 unit. A vote to disband the unit occurred at Monday’s Whitewood City Council meeting following a 25-minute executive session. Members had earlier accepted the resignation letter of Officer Patrick Kaiser, who joined the Deadwood department and was the only officer to handle the drug dog named Davos.
KEVN
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
KEVN
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
KEVN
Pennington County Courthouse marked 100 years of history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse Centennial Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Pennington County courthouse being built in Rapid City. The building according to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, the building’s history...
KEVN
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Church Response is an organization in Rapid City that needs your help again this season. The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is hosting our annual Bagel in the Street tomorrow (Friday) from 6:30 to 9 a.m. We will be located in front of the...
kelo.com
Rapid City man indicted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Rapid City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Murder, Assault with a Dangerous. Weapon to a Child, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Child, and Child Abuse. Noah Virgil White Lance, III, age 33, pleaded not...
KEVN
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
Failed South Dakota House candidate arrested on rape charge after election loss
A state House candidate in South Dakota was arrested on a rape charge just days after he lost his race against the incumbent — his mother. Bud Marty May, 37, was arrested in Box Elder around 4 a.m. Sunday and charged with second-degree rape, court filings said. The criminal complaint alleges May used "force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury" against the victim.
newscenter1.tv
WAVI in Rapid City receives grant for facility expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Community Foundation announced Thursday morning they had awarded Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) in Rapid City a $10,000 grant for expansion and renovation of their facility, which will include more housing to accommodate for around 20 more people. South Dakota Community Foundation’s Regional Director for Foundation Relations Beth Massa spoke on their reason for going with WAVI.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge
It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
