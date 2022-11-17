BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 18, 2022)--The Morgan State women's basketball team extended its home winning streak to 11 games, following its 68-46 victory over Saint Peter's on Friday evening at Hill Field House. The win was the Lady Bears' third straight over the Peacocks, who now lead the all-time series over Morgan State, 11-4. Morgan State improved to 5-0 with the win, which was the Lady Bears' 31st home victory in their last 34 contests on their home floor, dating back to the 2018-19 campaign. Saint Peter's fell to 0-3 on the season.

