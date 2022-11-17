ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
morganstatebears.com

Morgan State Stays Unbeaten With 68-46 Victory Over Saint Peter’s

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 18, 2022)--The Morgan State women's basketball team extended its home winning streak to 11 games, following its 68-46 victory over Saint Peter's on Friday evening at Hill Field House. The win was the Lady Bears' third straight over the Peacocks, who now lead the all-time series over Morgan State, 11-4. Morgan State improved to 5-0 with the win, which was the Lady Bears' 31st home victory in their last 34 contests on their home floor, dating back to the 2018-19 campaign. Saint Peter's fell to 0-3 on the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Morgan holds off Utah Valley in overtime to win opening round of Jamaica Classic

Location: Montego Bay Convention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica. The short story: Morgan State senior guard Malik Miller recorded a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds and dished a pass to Khalil Turner for a pivotal 3-pointer in overtime to lead the Bears to a 73-72 win against Utah Valley Friday night at Montego Bay Convention Centre in opening play of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic.
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Bears suffer 35-6 loss to Howard, Bison capture a share of the MEAC Title

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 19, 2022) -- Quinton Williams accounted for three touchdowns to lead Howard to a 35-6 win against Morgan State on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Hughes Stadium. The loss ended a two-game conference streak for the Bears (4-7, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), while the win secures Howard...
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Game 5: Utah Valley

Site: Montego Bay Covention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica. MSU Coaches: MSU -Kevin Broadus (43-42 (4th season) • Utah Valley - Mark Madsen - 44-44 (4th Season) Websites: www.MorganStateBears.com | www.gouvu.com. SETTING THE STAGE. The Morgan State University men's basketball team will travel sunny Montego Bay, Jamaica to compete in...
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

MEAC Names Kobe-Jordan Rhoom Nike Postgraduate Scholarship Recipient

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced that Morgan State track & field student-athlete Kobe-Jordan Rhooms has been named the 2022 recipient of the Nike Post-Graduate Scholarship. "First and foremost, thanks to Nike for its support and its partnership with the MEAC," Commissioner...
