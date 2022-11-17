Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence Victim Resources in Wood County
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic, and emotional/psychological abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence varies dramatically.
2 dead by murder/suicide, ex-husband suspected culprit
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
Update: Fatal Marshfield shooting was murder-suicide, police say
Mason Enters Not Guilty Plea for Attempted Homicide Charge
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man suspected of shooting another man last fall has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree attempted homicide. Richard Mason appeared in court on Friday for his arrangement on the felony count. He’d previously entered a not guilty plea to a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the case.
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
UPDATED: Murder-Suicide Reported in Marshfield
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
Two Killed in Murder/Suicide in Jackson County
The deaths of two people in Jackson County have been ruled a murder/suicide. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they were asked to perform a welfare check in the Town of Manchester. On Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they discovered 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer and 78-year-old William Kerr dead in their home. It appears Zillmer was shot and Kerr died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 10/31/2022 – 11/06/2022. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
Two Adults Found Dead with Apparent Gunshot Wounds
Wausau area births, Nov. 18
Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022. Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their...
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of stealing a trailer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help with finding the individual responsible for allegedly stealing a trailer at a business. The incident that the police department is referring to happened last Saturday (11/12) at around 7:02 p.m. A video has been posted...
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a man after a high speed chase. The Department observed a vehicle operating during hours of darkness with no headlamps active. A traffic stop was attempted in the 2500 block of S. Central Avenue, but the driver failed to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued spanning 3.4 miles.
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
Body Found in Portage County, Sheriff’s Office Calls the Death “Suspicious”
TOWN OF GRANT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Town of Grant as a suspicious death. WAOW TV reports that the body was found near the intersection of 110th Street North and Washington Avenue at around 5:30 PM Saturday. Officers say the person was pronounced dead as soon as they arrived.
